Mass food distribution to take place at Dixie Twin Drive-In today

The Foodbank asked clients to leave space in their trunks or backseat so volunteers have space to place food.

Vehicles must be traveling south on Dixie Drive to enter. Police will be on the scene to help direct traffic and re-route any northbound traffic.

CareSource is sponsoring the mass food distribution and will be volunteering to help pass out food.

The event is part of an annual series of mass food distributions created to support communities with a high concentration of food insecurity.

Anyone who is unable to attend but is in need of food assistance should visit The Foodbank’s pantry locator at https://thefoodbankdayton.org/locate-pantry/.