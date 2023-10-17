BreakingNews
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak today in West Chester

Mass food distribution to take place in Greene County Thursday

Credit: JIM NOELKER

A drive-thru mass food distribution is scheduled to take place at Wright State University on Thursday.

The Foodbank, Inc. is hosting the event with sponsor CareSource. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at noon at WSU’s Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway.

Motorists should enter the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway to get in line for the event.

In addition to the food distribution, Premier Health is also offering free optional health screenings and wellness services.

