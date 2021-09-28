dayton-daily-news logo
Mass food distribution to take place Thursday at Dixie Twin Drive-In

Ashtyn Grabtree, left, and Bridgett Hobbs loads food into the trunk of a car Tuesday Aug. 16, 2021, during the mass drive-thur food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In hosted by the Foodbank. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News
By Kristen Spicker
30 minutes ago

The Foodbank Inc. is hosting a drive-thru mass food distribution Thursday at the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Harrison Twp. to help Miami Valley residents who need food assistance.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at 6201 N. Dixie Drive. Clients are asked to wait until noon to begin lining up.

Clients will drive through the entrance of the drive-in and will receive chicken, grains, fresh produce, fruit and other food items.

Dayton Children’s Hospital, CareSource and four other Ohio managed care plans are sponsoring the event and are volunteering to help pass out food.

“We greatly value Dayton Children’s Hospital and CareSource’s ongoing commitment to addressing the social determinants of health and hunger in our community,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “We are grateful for partnerships like these that provide our community members with access to food assistance and wellness services all at once.”

Premier Health will also be at the event offering free and optional COVID-19 vaccines. Equitas Health will provide free and optional HIV testing and Moms2B will be available with pregnancy resources.

Questions about the food distribution can be directed at The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.

