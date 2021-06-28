Mass food distributions to end in Miami County as pandemic need winds down

The demand that had been around 300 households monthly increased to up to 1,300 households. Because of that demand, the National Guard was called up to help local organizations across the state with distribution.

The assistance from the National Guard will end June 30, and the larger amounts of food will not be coming through the Shared Harvest Food Bank to the county, Shannon said.

A mass food distribution put on by the Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance at the Upper Valley Career Center earlier this year in Piqua. Contributed photo

Those needing assistance will be encouraged to visit the local food pantries across the county.

“We have great pantries in Miami County so we do not need to take away from what they are doing,” Barton said.

Shannon noted that while many food pantries lost volunteers during the pandemic, many are returning to their volunteer roles.

The food insecurity alliance was formed in late 2018 to increase education, awareness and availability of healthy food choices to the residents of the county. The alliance was created when people recognized a lot of individual agencies were working to meet people’s food needs but no coordinated effort existed.

That changed with an effort to bring those providing food together to coordinate resources and assist each other where possible.

“The idea was, ‘What can we do together to make this even better?’” Shannon said.

Among the initial efforts was sharing information between agencies with extra resources that could be used by others. For example, overstock items from Meijer Distribution in Tipp City that went to that community’s Needy Basket program also were shared with other agencies when the overstock was more than the local program could distribute.

The alliance’s newer efforts include a food insecurity garden being developed on the grounds of the Health Partners Free Clinic between Troy and Piqua. A part-time garden coordinator was hired recently with foundation funding.

Other sources of food include the new Community Food Truck program started by Maiya Dilbone, a Troy Christian High School graduate. The alliance is connecting Dilbone with those who can assist in keeping those miniature food trucks stocked, Shannon said.

The alliance also is working with the food bank and volunteers on continuing a door to door distribution at a senior housing complex in Troy, Barton said.

Miami County Commission President Greg Simmons said the county possibly could provide some funding toward alliance efforts when it decides how to spend the county share of the American Rescue Plan Act money.

For more information about the alliance, contact Shannon, at aimeeshannon@healthpartnersclinic.org or Barton at barton345@osu.edu

