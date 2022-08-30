Massive Vandalia warehouse project stalls, at least temporarily

“We rescheduled the issue at the request of the applicant (Ambrose Property Group), who wants to consider potential modifications based on feedback provided at the council study session,” Vandalia city spokesman Rich Hopkins said in late July.

A group of residents had publicly called on the city to deny the warehouse plans as they currently stand, asserting the warehouse project would negatively impact quality of life for the area’s residents and asking city officials to consider the environmental and infrastructure effects of allowing the plans to move forward.

City Manager Dan Wendt said last month that the conditional use request is part of the developer’s due diligence process, and the land is currently owned by CSX railroad. No potential end user has been announced.

The companies’ press release does not specify when or if they plan to resubmit applications to the city.

“Ambrose and Clous have no timeline or additional details to share at this time,” the companies said.