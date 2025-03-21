Match Day at Wright State’s Boonshoft School of Medicine: Nearly 120 new doctors find out residency placements

“This moment is bigger than all of us,” said Mitra, who is also chief academic officer at Premier Health. “We are so proud of you. You will be missed.”

Match Day comes every March when graduating medical students find out where they will be training in their specialty for the next 3-7 years.

“All of the fourth-year medical students have applied to programs and interviewed at different residency programs,” said Alexis Westrick, one of the graduating medical students, as well as one of the organizers for Friday’s Match Day event.

The students, along with other medical students nationwide, find out which residency program they got matched with together, she said.

“Today’s a really big deal because today we find out where we’re going,” Westrick said.

Students opened up those letters together at noon sharp, or some waited to announce their match on stage at Wright State’s Student Union.

“Before I announce where I’m going, I really just have to give my honor to God because he’s the only reason I am here,” Demi Lewis, a future doctor specializing in emergency medicine, said on stage before announcing she would be going to Trinity Health System in Steubenville.

This class of medical students is among the largest the Boonshoft School of Medicine has seen, Wright State University President Sue Edwards said, particularly coming at a time where more doctors are needed.

“Two-thirds of the counties in the state of Ohio have challenges with access (to care),” Mitra said.

More than half the class, or 56%, will be staying be staying in Ohio with 24% staying in the Dayton region, said Gregory Toussaint, associate dean for clinical skills education.

Nearly half, or 47%, will be going into the primary care field, he said. The remaining students will be going into 17 other specialties from coast to coast and even further with one medical student getting placed in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“Today’s a momentous day,” said Julian Clark, II, class president.

It was also a surreal day, he said, as their time at the Boonshoft School of Medicine is coming to an end.

“Everybody’s going to be really excited to be doctors in about a month now,” Clark said.

Some students will be saying goodbye to the Dayton region and Ohio, but it doesn’t have to be for forever, their new dean reminded them.

“When the time is right, I welcome you to return,” said Mitra, who was on his 12th day of the job after previously accepting the new dual role at the Boonshoft School of Medicine and Premier Health.

“Return and practice in our communities,” he said. “Return and teach our students, and conduct groundbreaking, innovate research. Return, and come home.”