Mayor lauds Springboro as prime city to ‘live, work and play’

The mayor said he has data to back that up, based on results from the triennial citizen satisfaction survey conducted last year by Miami University’s Center for Public Management and Regional Affairs.

“Overall, 95.5% of the citizens surveyed feel Springboro is an excellent or good place to live, and satisfaction levels with Springboro as a place to live, raise a family and retire keep moving in a positive direction,” Agenbroad said.

The mayor said Miami University reported that Springboro has the highest satisfaction rates of any community they survey.

“Receiving such positive feedback from our residents validates our efforts to provide the best service and amenities possible for our community, and we are committed to maintaining these high levels of satisfaction moving forward,” he said.

Amenities now include citywide fiber-optic connectivity for residents and businesses. With three high-speed internet providers, Springfield is in the top .3% of communities in the country, the mayor said.

The strong community ratings help keep the city as a leader in business and job growth, Agenbroad said.

There are more than 500 businesses in business parks along Interstate 75 and the areas of North Main Street and West Central Avenue as well as the downtown business district and other areas throughout the city.

In 2024, approximately 180,000 square feet of new plans were approved for development and at least 22 new businesses opened. There will be at least a dozen more businesses opening this year, he said.

“As businesses of all types and sizes open in Springboro, this promising growth will provide steady employment, economic security and community viability,” Agenbroad said.

The city remains on firm financial footing, and in 2024 projected expenditures decreased by about $1.17 million due to reductions in staff and outstanding debt, including the balance paid on the municipal building. The city also maintained a reserve balance of $11.8 million last year.

Income tax accounts for around 80% of the city’s operating revenue and is estimated at $17 million this year. For 2024, income tax closed approximately 2% over the previous year’s projection. The .5% income tax renewal went into effect in 2024 to help stabilize city finances.

Total expenditures in the general fund for this year are estimated at $20.4 million with projected revenues of $20.5 million. The city also is expected to maintain its $11.8 million reserve balance, Agenbroad said.

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of the city’s Architectural Review Board’s Historic Preservation Awards Program. The board presented the Jonathan Wright Award for Historic Preservation — named for the city’s founder — to South Dayton Church of Christ at 300 S. Main St. for the preservation and restoration of the church’s bell tower to its original condition in 1905.

The mayor said community-oriented safety services is the focus of the Springboro Police Department.

In 2024, the department’s communications center received 19,569 calls for service.

“Service levels will increase this year with an additional two officers being hired and assigned to patrol duties, improving our ability to safeguard our community,” he said.

Outreach efforts include the police comfort dog Blue and the Operation Santa program that through at least $7,500 in donations provided gifts for seven Springboro families with 22 children combined.

“Thank you to the entire community for continuing to support our endeavors to make Springboro a place where people love to live, work, play, learn and grow,” Agenbroad said. “It is an honor to serve you.”