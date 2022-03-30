McAlister’s to expand Dayton-area presence with new deli location

McAlister’s Deli is set to open a new location in Washington Twp.
The 3,200-square-foot restaurant will be at 990 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, near the intersection of McEwen Road.
McAlister’s is a fast-casual chain whose menu includes sandwiches, soups, salads, Spuds (loaded baked potatoes), desserts and sweet tea. The restaurants also offer catering.
The new location is scheduled to open in the late summer in a storefront that has been vacant for more than a decade and was formerly a Willis Music store, spokeswoman Madison Stevens told this news outlet.
The Washington Twp. Board of Zoning Appeals voted Monday to allow an outdoor dining area associated with the restaurant.
Founded in 1989, the Atlanta-based franchise operates more than 500 restaurants in 27 states. It is part of the Focus Brands family of brands, which includes Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky’s.
There are 14 McAlister’s locations in Ohio, including sites in Beavercreek and Butler Twp., which opened in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
Owner-operator Jacob Mulvey said the Washington Twp.-Centerville market fits in very nicely considering the placement of his two other locations in Beavercreek and on Miller Lane in Butler Twp.
“Centerville has been my top development priority since I took over the Dayton McAlister’s market in 2018,” Mulvey said. “Additionally, I live just south of Centerville and spend a good portion of time eating & shopping in the area. I have familiarity with the market and a very high level of confidence this will be a very strong McAlister’s market.”
The new location will employ 50 full- and part-time employees, Mulvey said.
About the Author