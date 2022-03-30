McAlister’s to expand Dayton-area presence with new deli location

Founded in 1989, the Atlanta-based franchise operates more than 500 restaurants in 27 states. It is part of the Focus Brands family of brands, which includes Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky’s.

There are 14 McAlister’s locations in Ohio, including sites in Beavercreek and Butler Twp., which opened in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Owner-operator Jacob Mulvey said the Washington Twp.-Centerville market fits in very nicely considering the placement of his two other locations in Beavercreek and on Miller Lane in Butler Twp.

Caption McAlister's Deli will open a new location this summer in Washington Twp. Pictured is a McAlister's King Club sandwich.

“Centerville has been my top development priority since I took over the Dayton McAlister’s market in 2018,” Mulvey said. “Additionally, I live just south of Centerville and spend a good portion of time eating & shopping in the area. I have familiarity with the market and a very high level of confidence this will be a very strong McAlister’s market.”

The new location will employ 50 full- and part-time employees, Mulvey said.