Americana Festival hits 50-year mark, plans to expand this year

The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival Independence Day Parade was held on July 5, 2021. Organizers say this year's festival will include more live music, street vendors and family-friendly experiences than ever before.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Local News
By , Staff Writer
26 minutes ago

The Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival will return to the streets of Centerville this summer, celebrating 50 years by expanding its options.

This year’s festival will include more live music, street vendors and family-friendly activities than any past year, according to event organizers.

Festivities launch Sunday, July 3, at the Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St. A variety of food vendors will be on hand at the stadium entrance.

The celebration continues Monday, July 4, with the 5K run, parade, arts and crafts street fair, live entertainment, auto show and a wide variety of food concessions.

“After the pandemic impacted the festival for the past two years and forced us to cut back on activities, we are excited to be back with a full festival,” Americana Festival Committee Executive Director Keith Weiskittle announced this morning. “We are seeing great response from our vendors and sponsors and look forward to “Celebrating 50 Years of Americana” with the biggest and best festival ever.”

ExploreCenterville intersection improvements set to wrap up after monthslong delay

Weiskittle said the street fair has been “the heart and soul” of the Americana Festival for 50 years and has been missed.

Organizers said the Americana Festival is Ohio’s largest one-day festival, boasting more than 75,000 guests each year.

For the first time, the Americana Festival Committee is accepting applications online from food and craft vendors in an effort to make it more convenient to sign up. Follow the new Americana Festival website at www.americanafestival.org for more details as they are announced, as well as the festival’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

