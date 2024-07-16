Medical device company plans expansion in Kettering’s Miami Valley Research Park

The land consolidation involves 1.61 acres at 2951 College next to the 6.1-acre Resonetics site, according to city documents. The move was approved by the Kettering Planning Commission on Monday night.

Resonetics is a medical device company specializing in micromanufacturing. In April, the city approved a plan to sell the smaller parcel to the company for expansion and more jobs.

The city deal with MLPC Capital Development LLC called for the land to be sold for $81,537 as part of an effort “to preserve jobs, increase employment opportunities, and to encourage the establishment of new jobs,” Kettering records show.

Kettering records show that Jared Barnett and John Kopilchack are both part of MLPC Capital. Barnett and Kopilchack are both executives with Synergy Building Systems, which has the same Beavercreek address as MLPC Capital, according to Synergy’s website.

Synergy and Resonetics were part of “a partnership” in 2021 to buy about 2.3 acres at the research park, Kettering officials said at that time.

Resonetics’ expansion at that time was expected to add 95 jobs, generate $5 million in new annual payroll and retain $7.3 million in existing payroll, according to the state.

That agreement involved the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approving a 1.493%, eight-year tax credit valued at $570,000 for the expansion, said Lisa Colbert of the Ohio Development Services Agency.