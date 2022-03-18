Medical students learn their future at Wright State Match Day 2022

Some students got their top location choice while others did not, but Weber said that it’s less important where students go compared to what they do when they get there.

“You’re going to go there and you’re going to be a star. You’re about to have an M.D. after your name. And honestly I can tell you that what you do when you get there will be the most important thing,” she said.

A residency is needed to become a licensed physician. Medical students apply, interview and rank their preferences for programs and hope to be matched with a program that likewise wants the resident.

Some students chose to read their envelopes from the podium while everyone else cheered their news. The student union was filled with not only medical students but also their friends, family and children, who gathered to cheer their loved ones on.

Dr. Sunita Reddy was among those who watched and celebrated from the audience, as her son Nikhil Reddy learned about his match into internal medicine at University of Chicago.

“I could cry really,” said Reddy, who practices as an OB/GYN. “Even though I’ve been in this position and I’ve been in this field, it still is overwhelming knowing your child is where he is.”

Grace Hilvers, who matched at Dayton Children’s Hospital for pediatrics, said she was thrilled to have matched at her top choice.

“I just am so proud and amazed with the hard work from all my classmates. I’ve always been proud of them, but today just reiterates how proud I am,” Hilvers said.

Her supporters at Match Day included her daughter, who was born during Hilvers’ first year of med school.

“She’s been a lesson in flexibility and adaptability and figuring it all out, and today was just a celebration of all of that,” she said.

More than 34% of the Wright State graduates will remain in Ohio during residency, and 20% will remain in Dayton.

Fifteen graduates will complete their residencies at Wright State University.

More than a third (37.3%) will enter a primary care field — Family Medicine: 8.5%; Internal Medicine: 20.3%; and Pediatrics: 8.5%.

The rest matched in 15 other specialties: Anesthesiology: 5.1%; Dermatology: 1.7%; Emergency Medicine: 12.7%; Neurology: 5.1%; Obstetrics and Gynecology: 5.1%; Orthopaedic Surgery: 3.4%; Otolaryngology: 1.7%; Pathology: 1.7%; Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation: 0.8%; Plastic Surgery: 1.7%; Psychiatry: 10.1%; Radiology: 2.5%; Surgery: 6.8%; and Urology: 2.5%.

Four medical students matched for competitive military residencies: Emergency Medicine at Wright Patterson Air Force Base/Wright State; General Surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center; Internal Medicine-Psychiatry at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and General Surgery at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.