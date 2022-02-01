Wright State gives more than $6.3M in federal aid to eligible students

Wright State has given about $6.7 million in emergency financial aid grants to students currently enrolled at the university.
The funds come from federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law last year. Wright State received an additional $14.2 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to help defray university expenses associated with the coronavirus, the university said in a press release.
Wright State says it issued more than $6.3 million in grants to 4,921 students last week, prioritizing students with financial need. For students who already filed a FAFSA, the university automatically awards students the funds and students can view any awards through their student accounts.
The students who got the grants filed a FAFSA already, Wright State said, and the remaining funds will go to students who have not filed a FAFSA. Those students may apply for emergency grants of up to $500 by completing an online application.
The federal funds are available to help students with emergency expenses that arise because of the coronavirus pandemic, including for tuition, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare, the university said.
“We believe these funds will provide some financial relief to a broad range of our students who have experienced hardship because of COVID-19,” said Kim Everhart, director of financial aid.
Under the American Rescue Plan, Wright State students who are eligible for funds include degree- and non-degree-seeking students, DACA students, refugees, asylum seekers and international students.
This round of funding is the third round of federal emergency funding that Wright State has received to help students with costs associated with the pandemic.
As of Jan. 10, Wright State says it has distributed $17,927,807 in federal emergency relief funds to 11,808 students.
Sinclair Community College has also been using federal COVID-19 relief funds to give students grants.
