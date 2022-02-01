Wright State gives more than $6.3M in federal aid to eligible students

“We believe these funds will provide some financial relief to a broad range of our students who have experienced hardship because of COVID-19,” said Kim Everhart, director of financial aid.

Under the American Rescue Plan, Wright State students who are eligible for funds include degree- and non-degree-seeking students, DACA students, refugees, asylum seekers and international students.

This round of funding is the third round of federal emergency funding that Wright State has received to help students with costs associated with the pandemic.

As of Jan. 10, Wright State says it has distributed $17,927,807 in federal emergency relief funds to 11,808 students.

Sinclair Community College has also been using federal COVID-19 relief funds to give students grants.