MedShip celebrates new Camden headquarters

“This journey has been a testament to growth and opportunity. Due to growth, we expanded our facility to accommodate not just our original vision, but the workforce that has grown beyond our expectations,” MedShip Chief Operating Officer Ryan Jarrell said in a JobsOhio statement. “With 86 of our 93 employees based here, we look forward to seeing our company and Camden thrive together.”

Touted as the most significant investment in the village of Camden in decades, several eyesores structures on South Main Street were demolished so MedShip could build anew and add off-street parking.

“Ohio’s historic small and medium-sized downtowns play an important role in the economic strength of the entire state, and MedShip’s new building in the heart of Camden will bring new jobs and renewed energy to South Main Street,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “We welcome MedShip to Preble County and applaud their work to strengthen the healthcare supply chain here in the United States.”

MedShip specializes in wound care management by direct-shipping surgical dressings to patients. The company was established in 2021 and has offices in Camden, Tampa, Fla., and El Dorado Hills, Calif.

“When looking at the last decade or so, the village has seen little to no investment in our downtown business area,” Camden Mayor Toni Keesler said last year. “We look forward to the significant impact MedShip will make on the community in many years to come.”

JobsOhio assisted the project with a $750,000 “vibrant community grant,” a program established to help small and medium-sized communities spark development. Eligible projects include mixed-use projects, real estate development projects, and shared spaces that meet the JobsOhio project criteria, the state said.

“MedShip’s decision to choose Camden for its new headquarters attracts a company on the cutting edge of creating solutions for caregivers, ensuring they are efficiently providing the most advanced surgical dressings to serve patients nationwide,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.

The now-demolished properties on the village’s South Main Street had been in the heart of the downtown area since 1890 and received little investment since their conversion from retail to multi-family housing in the early 1990s, the state noted.

The building at 25 S. Main has been vacant since 2017, and the 11-19 S. Main buildings have been vacant since 2021.

“MedShip is less than four years old and has experienced explosive growth. Like so many of our Ohio-grown start-ups, they saw a need and built a successful business meeting that need,” said Dayton Development Coalition Executive Vice President of Regional Development Julie Sullivan. “When a company like MedShip tells us they want to strengthen their roots in Ohio, we want them to stay.”