Meet 20 Medal of Honor recipients with ties to the Dayton area

Born: Aug. 9, 1835, Branot, Ohio

Died: June 30, 1919. Buried at Gettysburg Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Army, Company H, 11th Ohio Infantry

Medal of Honor action date: Nov. 25, 1863

Citation: “Though severely wounded, was first of his regiment on the summit of the ridge, planted his colors inside the enemy’s works, and did not leave the field until after he had been wounded five times.”

Charles G. Bickham

Born: Aug. 12, 1867, Dayton

Died: Dec. 14, 1944. Buried at Woodland Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Army, 27th U.S. Infantry

Medal of Honor action date: May 2, 1902 in Bayong, near Lake Lanao, Mindanao, Philippines

Citation: “Crossed a fire-swept field, in close-range of the enemy, and brought a wounded soldier to a place of shelter.”

Oscar G. Brookin

Born: July 19, 1869, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin

Died: Aug. 18, 1938. Buried at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio

Branch: U.S. Army

Medal of Honor action date: July 1, 1898

Citation: “Gallantly assisted in the rescue of the wounded from in front of the lines and under heavy fire from the enemy.”

Uriah H. Brown

Born: July 4, 1841, Covington, Ohio

Died: Jan. 24, 1927. Buried Paris Cemetery, Paris, Pennsylvania

Branch: U.S. Army, Company G, 30th Ohio Infantry

Medal of Honor action date: May 22, 1863

Citation: “Despite the death of his captain at his side during the assault, he continued carrying his log to the defense ditch. While he was laying his log in place he was shot down and thrown into the water. Unmindful of his own wound he, despite the intense fire, dragged five of his comrades from the ditch, wherein they lay wounded, to a place of safety.”

Sammy Lee Davis

Born: Nov. 1, 1946, Dayton

Died:

Branch: U.S Army, Battery C, 2D Battalion, 4th Artillery, 9th Infantry Division

Medal of Honor action date: Nov. 18, 1967

Citation: “Sgt. Davis (then Pfc.) distinguished himself during the early morning hours while serving as a cannoneer with Battery C, at a remote fire support base. At approximately 0200 hours the fire support base was under heavy enemy mortar attack.

“Simultaneously, an estimated reinforced Viet Cong battalion launched a fierce ground assault upon the fire support base. The attacking enemy drove to within 25 meters of the friendly positions.

“Only a river separated the Viet Cong from the fire support base. Detecting a nearby enemy position, Sgt. Davis seized a machine gun and provided covering fire for his gun crew, as they attempted to bring direct artillery fire on the enemy. Despite his efforts, an enemy recoilless-rifle round scored a direct hit upon the artillery piece.

“The resultant blast hurled the gun crew from their weapon and blew Sgt. Davis into a foxhole. He struggled to his feet and returned to the howitzer, which was burning furiously. Ignoring repeated warnings to seek cover, Sgt. Davis rammed a shell into the gun. Disregarding a withering hail of enemy fire directed against his position, he aimed and fired the howitzer which rolled backward, knocking Sgt. Davis violently to the ground.

“Undaunted, he returned to the weapon to fire again when an enemy mortar round exploded within 20 meters of his position, injuring him painfully. Nevertheless, Sgt. Davis loaded the artillery piece, aimed, and fired. Again he was knocked down by the recoil. In complete disregard for his safety, Sgt. Davis loaded and fired three more shells into the enemy.

“Disregarding his extensive injuries and his inability to swim, Sgt. Davis picked up an air mattress and struck out across the deep river to rescue three wounded comrades on the far side. Upon reaching the three wounded men, he stood upright and fired into the dense vegetation to prevent the Viet Cong from advancing.

“While the most seriously wounded soldier was helped across the river, Sgt. Davis protected the two remaining casualties until he could pull them across the river to the fire support base.

“Though suffering from painful wounds, he refused medical attention, joining another howitzer crew which fired at the large Viet Cong force until it broke contact and fled. Sgt. Davis’ extraordinary heroism, at the risk of his life, is in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself and the U.S. Army.”

Henry W. Downs

Born: Aug. 29, 1844. Jamaica, Vermont

Died: July 2, 1911. Buried in Dayton National Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Army, Company 1, 8th Vermont Infantry

Medal of Honor action date: Sept. 19, 1864

Citation: “With one comrade, voluntarily crossed an open field, exposed to a raking fire, and returned with a supply of ammunition, successfully repeating the attempt a short time thereafter.”

Oscar Wadsworth Field

Born: Oct. 6, 1873, Jersey City, New Jersey

Died: Jan. 5, 1912. Buried in Dayton National Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Marine Corps. U.S.S. Nashville.

Medal of Honor action date: May 11, 1898

Citation: “On board the U.S.S. Nashville during the operation of cutting the cable leading from Cienfuegos, Cuba, 11 May 1898. Facing the heavy fire of the enemy, Field set an example of extraordinary bravery and coolness throughout this action.”

George Geiger

Born: 1843, Cincinnati

Died: Jan. 23, 1904. Buried in Dayton National Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Army, Company H, 7th U.S. Cavalry

Medal of Honor action date: June 25, 1876

Citation: “With three comrades during the entire engagement courageously held a position that secured water for the command.”

Rufus D. Hutchinson

Born: 1850. Butlerville, Ohio

Died: March 31, 1913. Buried in Reading Cemetery, Reading, Ohio

Branch: U.S. Army, Company B, 7th U.S. Cavalry

Medal of Honor action date: June 25, 1876

Citation: “Guarded and carried the wounded, brought water for the same, and posted and directed the men in his charge under galling fire from the enemy.”

Isaac James

Born: March 8, 1838, Jefferson Twp.

Died: Aug. 15, 1914. Buried at Brick Memorial Cemetery, Union City, Indiana

Branch: U.S. Army, Company H, 110th Ohio Infantry

Medal of Honor action date: April 2, 1865

Citation: NA

John H. James

Born: 1835. Boston, Massachusetts

Died: Aug. 3, 1914. Buried in Dayton National Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Navy. U.S.S. Richmond

Medal of Honor action date: Aug. 5, 1864

Citation: “As captain of a gun on board the U.S.S. Richmond during action against rebel forts and gunboats and with the ram Tennessee in Mobile Bay, 5 August 1864. Despite damage to his ship and the loss of several men on board as enemy fire raked her decks, James fought his gun with skill and courage throughout the furious two-hour battle which resulted in the surrender of the rebel ram Tennessee and in the damaging and destruction of batteries at Fort Morgan.”

Joseph G. LaPointe Jr.

Born: July 2, 1948, Dayton

Died: June 2, 1969. Buried in Riverside Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Army, Headquarters Troop, 2D Squadron, 17th Cavalry, 101st Airborne Division

Medal of Honor action date: June 2, 1969

Citation: “... Sp4c. LaPointe’s patrol was advancing from the landing zone through an adjoining valley when it suddenly encountered heavy automatic-weapons fire from a large enemy force entrenched in well-fortified bunker positions. In the initial hail of fire, two soldiers in the formation vanguard were seriously wounded. Hearing a call for aid from one of the wounded, Sp4c. LaPointe ran forward through heavy fire to assist his fallen comrades.

“To reach the wounded men, he was forced to crawl directly in view of an enemy bunker. As members of his unit attempted to provide covering fire, he administered first aid to one man, shielding the other with his body. He was hit by a burst of fire from the bunker while attending the wounded soldier.

“In spite of his painful wounds, Sp4c. LaPointe continued his lifesaving duties until he was again wounded and knocked to the ground. Making strenuous efforts, he moved back again into a shielding position to continue administering first aid. An exploding enemy grenade mortally wounded all three men. Sp4c. LaPointe’s courageous actions at the cost of his life were an inspiration to his comrades.

“His gallantry and selflessness are in the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit on him, his unit, and the U.S. Army.”

Francis M. McMillen

Born: March 25, 1832 in Bracken County, Kentucky

Died: March 8, 1913, Dayton, buried at Washington Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Army

Medal of Honor action date: April 2, 1865

Citation: NA

James P. Miller

Born: April 29, 1834, Franklin, Ohio

Died: July 2, 1918. Buried at Greenwood Cemetery, York, Nebraska

Branch: U.S. Army, Company D, 4th Iowa Cavalry

Medal of Honor action date: April 2, 1865

Citation: “Capture of standard of 12th Mississippi Cavalry (C.S.A.).”

David Orbansky

Born: 1843, Lautenburg, Germany

Died: Jan. 22, 1897, Buried in United Jewish Cemetery, remains removed from Cedar Hill Cemetery, Piqua

Branch: U.S. Army, Company B, 58th Ohio Infantry

Medal of Honor action date: 1862-1863

Citation: “Gallantry in actions.”

Joe C. Paul

Born: April 23, 1946, Williamsburg, Kentucky

Died: Aug. 19, 1965. Buried at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Marine Corps

Medal of Honor action date: Aug. 18, 1965

Citation: “In violent battle, L/Cpl. Paul’s platoon sustained five casualties as it was temporarily pinned down, by devastating mortar, recoilless-rifle, automatic-weapons, and rifle fire delivered by insurgent communist (Viet Cong) forces in well-entrenched positions. The wounded marines were unable to move from their perilously exposed positions forward of the remainder of their platoon, and were suddenly subjected to a barrage of white phosphorous rifle grenades.

“L/Cpl. Paul, fully aware that his tactics would almost certainly result in serious injury or death to himself, chose to disregard his safety and boldly dashed across the fire-swept rice paddies, placed himself between his wounded comrades and the enemy, and delivered effective suppressive fire with his automatic weapon in order to divert the attack long enough to allow the casualties to be evacuated.

“Although critically wounded during the course of the battle, he resolutely remained in his exposed position and continued to fire his rifle until he collapsed and was evacuated. By his fortitude and gallant spirit of self-sacrifice in the face of almost certain death, he saved the lives of several of his fellow marines.

“His heroic action served to inspire all who observed him and reflect the highest credit upon himself, the Marine Corps, and the U.S. Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life in the cause of freedom.”

William H. Pitsenbarger

Born: July 8, 1944, Piqua

Died: April 11, 1966. Buried at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Air Force, Detachment 6, 38th Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron

Medal of Honor action date: April 11, 1966

Citation: “Airman First Class Pitsenbarger distinguished himself by extreme valor on 11 April 1966 near Cam My, Republic of Vietnam, while assigned as a pararescue Crew Member, Detachment 6, 38th Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron.

“On that date, Airman Pitsenbarger was aboard a rescue helicopter responding to a call for evacuation of casualties incurred in an ongoing firefight between elements of the United States Army’s 1st Infantry Division and a sizeable enemy force approximately 35 mile east of Saigon.

“With complete disregard for personal safety, Airman Pitsenbarger volunteered to ride a hoist more than one hundred feet through the jungle, to the ground. On the ground, he organized and coordinated rescue efforts, cared for the wounded , prepared casualties for evacuation, and insured that the recovery operation continued in a smooth and orderly fashion. Through his personal efforts, the evacuation of the wounded was greatly expedited.

“As each of the nine casualties evacuated that day was recovered, Airman Pitsenbarger refused evacuation in order to get more wounded soldiers to safety. After several pick-ups, one of the two rescue helicopters involved in the evacuation was struck by heavy enemy ground fire and was forced to leave the scene for an emergency landing.

“Airman Pitsenbarger stayed behind on the ground to perform medical duties. Shortly thereafter, the area came under sniper and mortar fire. During a subsequent attempt to evacuate the site, American forces came under heavy assault by a large Viet Cong force.

“When the enemy launched the assault, the evacuation was called off and Airman Pitsenbarger took up arms with the besieged infantrymen. He courageously resisted the enemy, braving intense gunfire to gather and distribute vital ammunition to American defenders. As the battle raged on, he repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire to care for the wounded, pulled them out of the line of fire, and return fire whenever he could, during which time he was wounded three times.

“Despite his wounds, he valiantly fought on, Simultaneously treating as many wounded as possible. In the vicious fighting that followed, the American forces suffered 80 percent casaulties as their perimeter was breached, and Airman Pitsenbarger was fatally wounded. Airman Pitsenbarger exposed himself to almost certain death by staying on the ground, and perished while saving the lives of wounded infantrymen.

“His bravery and determination exemplify the highest professional standards and traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Air Force.”

Stanislaus Roy

Born: Nov. 12, 1846, France

Died: Feb. 10, 1913. Buried in Columbus Barracks, Green Lawn Cemetery Post Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Army, Company A, 7th U.S. Cavalry

Medal of Honor action date: June 25, 1876

Citation: “Brought water to the wounded at great danger to life and under a most galling fire of the enemy.”

Tony M. Stein

Born: Sept. 30, 1921, Dayton

Died: March 1, 1945. Buried in Calvary Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, Company A, 1st Battalion, 28th Marines

Medal of Honor action date: Feb. 19, 1945

Citation: “For conspicuous gallantry ... in action against enemy Japanese forces on Iwo Jima, in the Volcano Islands, 19 February 1945. The first man of his unit to be on station after hitting the beach in the initial assault, Cpl. Stein, armed with a personally improvised aircraft-type weapon, provided rapid covering fire as the remainder of his platoon attempted to move into position.

“When his comrades were stalled by a concentrated machine-gun and mortar barrage, he gallantly stood upright and exposed himself to the enemy’s view, thereby drawing the hostile fire to his own person and enabling him to observe the location of the furiously blazing hostile guns. Determined to neutralize the strategically placed weapons, he boldly charged the enemy pillboxes one by one and succeeded in killing 20 of the enemy during the furious singlehanded assault.

“Cool and courageous under the merciless hail of exploding shells and bullets which fell on all sides, he continued to deliver the fire of his skillfully improvised weapon at a tremendous rate of speed which rapidly exhausted his ammunition. Undaunted, he removed his helmet and shoes to expedite his movements and ran back to the beach for additional ammunition, making a total of eight trips under intense fire and carrying or assisting a wounded man back each time.

“Despite the unrelenting savagery and confusion of battle, he rendered prompt assistance to his platoon whenever the unit was in position, directing the fire of a half-track against a stubborn pillbox until he had effected the ultimate destruction of the Japanese fortification.

“Later in the day, although his weapon was twice shot from his hands, he personally covered the withdrawal of his platoon to the company position. Stouthearted and indomitable, Cpl. Stein, by his aggressive initiative, sound judgment, and unwavering devotion to duty in the face of terrific odds, contributed materially to the fulfillment of his mission, and his outstanding valor throughout the bitter hours of conflict sustains and enhances the highest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service.”

Charles A. Taggart

Born: Jan. 17, 1843, Blandford, Massachusetts

Died: April 10, 1938. Buried in Dayton National Cemetery

Branch: U.S. Army, Company B, 37th Massachusetts Infantry

Medal of Honor action date: April 6, 1865

Citation: “At the Battle of Sayler’s Creek, he captured a battle flag.”