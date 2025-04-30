A World A’Fair returns with food, drinks from more than 25 countries

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

China

Food: Chicken dumplings, sweet nuggets, sachima (a sweet Chinese pastry), puffed cereal bars, egg rolls and spring rolls

Drinks: Lemonade, sweet or unsweet iced tea and water

Czech Republic & Slovakia

Food: Pastries and desserts

Drinks: Assorted Czech beers and water

France

Food: Macarons and croissants

Drinks: Wine, champagne and passion fruit slushies

Germany

Food: Brats, mett (raw pork seasoned with salt and pepper), German potato salad, seasoned sauerkraut and soft pretzels

Drinks: Beer, wine and water

Explore Appreciating street art and its creators is goal of downtown Dayton festival this weekend

Guam

Food: Barbeque chicken, barbeque ribs, shrimp patties, lumpia, chamorro salad, finadene (a spicy, tangy sauce), pickled eggs, pickles and radish

Drinks: Water and soda

Hungary

Food: Cabbage rolls, sausage, paprika potatoes and pastries

Drinks: Wine

India

Food: Vegetable samosa (triangular pastry), vegetable pakora (circular deep-fried fritter), rice, saag paneer (spinach with Indian cheese), chole (curry made with chickpeas), naan, chicken tikka masala and jalebi (a sweet dessert)

Drinks: Tea/chai, Taj Mahal beer, Kingfisher beer, mango lassi, mango juice, guava juice, rose water, lemonade and khus khus

Ireland

Food: Pub fries

Drinks: Beer

Italy

Food: Meatball sandwich, sausage sandwich, tiramisu, cannoli, Italian wedding cake (a cake with pecan, coconut and almond flavors), limoncello cake and Italian rainbow cake (almond flavored cake)

Drinks: Water and lemonade

Japan

Food: Onigiri (Japanese rice balls) and mochi ice cream

Drinks: Sake, Kinsen Plum wine and Asahi beer

Korea

Food: Bulgogi (thinly sliced meat), fried rice, mandu (Korean dumplings) and kimchi

Drinks: Lemonade

Lebanon

Food: Chicken and/or beef shawarma, kafta (similar to a meatball), falafel, hummus with pita bread, stuffed grape leaves, tabouli salad, spinach pies, baklava, mamoul (butter cookies filled with walnuts) and other pastries

Drinks: Strawberry water, rose water, wine and beer

Mexico

Food: Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, rice, beans and taco salad

Drinks: Mexican soda, margaritas and beer

Explore Guide to food festivals in the Dayton region

Netherlands

Food: Appelflappen (Dutch apple turnover/beignet)

Drinks: Beer

Nigeria

Food: Akara (fried blackeye beans), dodo (fried plantain) and puff puff (deep fried dough)

Drinks: Water and lemonade

Norway

Food: Prepackaged lefse (Norwegian flatbread)

Drinks: Water

Panama

Food: Beef empanadas

Drinks: Malta and fruit juices

Peru

Food: Pionono (stuffed plantain cups), arroz con leche (rice pudding), pie de manzana (apple pie) and Peruvian vanilla cake

Drinks: Inca Kola

Philippines

Food: Lumpia (chicken, pork, beef or veggie), barbecue skewers (chicken and pork), pancit with chicken and fresh veggies, adobo chicken with rice, turon (a snack made from thinly sliced bananas), halo-halo, empanadas, ice cream, siopao (steamed bun) and balut (duck egg embryo)

Drinks: Beer, soda, mango juice, calamansi juice, guava juice, soursop juice

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Poland

Food: Pierogi, Polish sausage sandwich and paczki (Polish doughnut)

Drinks: Water and beer

Puerto Rico

Drinks: Pina coladas and piraguas (flavored shaved ice)

Rwanda

Food: Brochettes (skewers), samosa, maudazi (African doughnuts), kachumbari (salsa) and taro croquettes

Scotland

Food: Meat pies, bridies (pastry filled with minced beef) and short bread

Drinks: Soda pop and beer

South Slav

Food: Baklava, pita, potica (nut roll), pretzels and pastries

Drinks: Water, wine and beer

Turkey

Food: Chicken shawarma-style wraps with vegetables and sauce, various sweet and non-sweet pastries, wrapped candies, wafers and chocolates

Drinks: Water, soda, tea and coffee

Vietnam

Food: Fried rice, Vietnamese kebab and fried spring rolls

Drinks: Water, juice and Vietnamese coffee

HOW TO GO

A World A’Fair is open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Greene County Expo Center, also known as the Greene County Fairgrounds, at 120 Fairgrounds Road in Xenia.

Online presale tickets are $5 for those over 60, $8 for adults and $5 for those six to 17 years old. Three day ticket packages are available. An adult package is $18. Presale tickets end at 4 p.m. on May 2.

For more information, visit a-world-a-fair.webflow.io or the festival’s Facebook or Instagram (@aworldafair) pages.