A World A’Fair returns with food, drinks from more than 25 countries

A World A’Fair, a three-day international festival featuring food, drinks, entertainment and merch from more than 25 countries around the world, is returning to the Greene County Expo Center this weekend.
Here’s a look at the food and drinks expected to be offered at the festival:
China
Food: Chicken dumplings, sweet nuggets, sachima (a sweet Chinese pastry), puffed cereal bars, egg rolls and spring rolls
Drinks: Lemonade, sweet or unsweet iced tea and water
Czech Republic & Slovakia
Food: Pastries and desserts
Drinks: Assorted Czech beers and water
France
Food: Macarons and croissants
Drinks: Wine, champagne and passion fruit slushies
Germany
Food: Brats, mett (raw pork seasoned with salt and pepper), German potato salad, seasoned sauerkraut and soft pretzels
Drinks: Beer, wine and water
Guam
Food: Barbeque chicken, barbeque ribs, shrimp patties, lumpia, chamorro salad, finadene (a spicy, tangy sauce), pickled eggs, pickles and radish
Drinks: Water and soda
Hungary
Food: Cabbage rolls, sausage, paprika potatoes and pastries
Drinks: Wine
India
Food: Vegetable samosa (triangular pastry), vegetable pakora (circular deep-fried fritter), rice, saag paneer (spinach with Indian cheese), chole (curry made with chickpeas), naan, chicken tikka masala and jalebi (a sweet dessert)
Drinks: Tea/chai, Taj Mahal beer, Kingfisher beer, mango lassi, mango juice, guava juice, rose water, lemonade and khus khus
Ireland
Food: Pub fries
Drinks: Beer
Italy
Food: Meatball sandwich, sausage sandwich, tiramisu, cannoli, Italian wedding cake (a cake with pecan, coconut and almond flavors), limoncello cake and Italian rainbow cake (almond flavored cake)
Drinks: Water and lemonade
Japan
Food: Onigiri (Japanese rice balls) and mochi ice cream
Drinks: Sake, Kinsen Plum wine and Asahi beer
Korea
Food: Bulgogi (thinly sliced meat), fried rice, mandu (Korean dumplings) and kimchi
Drinks: Lemonade
Lebanon
Food: Chicken and/or beef shawarma, kafta (similar to a meatball), falafel, hummus with pita bread, stuffed grape leaves, tabouli salad, spinach pies, baklava, mamoul (butter cookies filled with walnuts) and other pastries
Drinks: Strawberry water, rose water, wine and beer
Mexico
Food: Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, rice, beans and taco salad
Drinks: Mexican soda, margaritas and beer
Netherlands
Food: Appelflappen (Dutch apple turnover/beignet)
Drinks: Beer
Nigeria
Food: Akara (fried blackeye beans), dodo (fried plantain) and puff puff (deep fried dough)
Drinks: Water and lemonade
Norway
Food: Prepackaged lefse (Norwegian flatbread)
Drinks: Water
Panama
Food: Beef empanadas
Drinks: Malta and fruit juices
Peru
Food: Pionono (stuffed plantain cups), arroz con leche (rice pudding), pie de manzana (apple pie) and Peruvian vanilla cake
Drinks: Inca Kola
Philippines
Food: Lumpia (chicken, pork, beef or veggie), barbecue skewers (chicken and pork), pancit with chicken and fresh veggies, adobo chicken with rice, turon (a snack made from thinly sliced bananas), halo-halo, empanadas, ice cream, siopao (steamed bun) and balut (duck egg embryo)
Drinks: Beer, soda, mango juice, calamansi juice, guava juice, soursop juice
Poland
Food: Pierogi, Polish sausage sandwich and paczki (Polish doughnut)
Drinks: Water and beer
Puerto Rico
Drinks: Pina coladas and piraguas (flavored shaved ice)
Rwanda
Food: Brochettes (skewers), samosa, maudazi (African doughnuts), kachumbari (salsa) and taro croquettes
Scotland
Food: Meat pies, bridies (pastry filled with minced beef) and short bread
Drinks: Soda pop and beer
South Slav
Food: Baklava, pita, potica (nut roll), pretzels and pastries
Drinks: Water, wine and beer
Turkey
Food: Chicken shawarma-style wraps with vegetables and sauce, various sweet and non-sweet pastries, wrapped candies, wafers and chocolates
Drinks: Water, soda, tea and coffee
Vietnam
Food: Fried rice, Vietnamese kebab and fried spring rolls
Drinks: Water, juice and Vietnamese coffee
HOW TO GO
A World A’Fair is open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Greene County Expo Center, also known as the Greene County Fairgrounds, at 120 Fairgrounds Road in Xenia.
Online presale tickets are $5 for those over 60, $8 for adults and $5 for those six to 17 years old. Three day ticket packages are available. An adult package is $18. Presale tickets end at 4 p.m. on May 2.
For more information, visit a-world-a-fair.webflow.io or the festival’s Facebook or Instagram (@aworldafair) pages.
