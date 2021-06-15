Connor Group names new CEO

“Over the last 29 years, The Connor Group’s success has been rooted in following our proven systems,” Lloyd said. “As long as we continue to execute those models at an elite level, I have no doubt we will be successful. Over the next five years, I expect we’ll grow from $1 billion to $3 billion in transactions annually.”

The Connor Group owns and manages luxury apartment communities in 16 markets. Since its founding, it has grown to $3.7 billion in assets.

In 2020, the company closed more than $1 billion in transactions.

Larry Connor is moving the main office of his national real estate management firm into a new $15 million building at Ohio 741 and Austin Boulevard. He sees the intersection and adjoining corridor being at the area's strategic center. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

“Connor will remain fully engaged as managing partner,” the company said in the announcement Tuesday. “He plans to play a different role, focusing more time in Kids & Community Partners, the company’s non-profit arm. The company anticipates investing more than $300 million in non-profits over the next decade. Connor also will invest more time in an innovative entrepreneurial program aimed at coaching and developing future leaders.

“Not only am I confident in Bob’s leadership, but we have a two-deep strategy in every key leadership role company-wide,” Connor also said. “Our company is built for the long-term, and that starts with the right leadership. With the right people, anything is possible.”