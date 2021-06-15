Connor Group names new CEO

Real estate investment company The Connor Group has promoted Bob Lloyd as its new chief executive, as company founder Larry Connor remains engaged but also focused on new community ventures, the company announced Tuesday.
Lloyd joined the company in 2008 and was promoted to chief operations officer in 2014. Connor Group founder Larry Connor, who will remain the firm’s managing partner, said the promotion has been part of the company’s long-term plan.
“Bob leads from the front and lives our culture,” Connor said in a release. “We are philosophically aligned, and I have no doubt that under Bob’s leadership as CEO, we will continue to raise the bar.”
Lloyd started in the firm’s Dallas market. He positioned and sold 28 properties as regional head, resulting in more than $1.1 billion in transactions, the business said.
“Over the last 29 years, The Connor Group’s success has been rooted in following our proven systems,” Lloyd said. “As long as we continue to execute those models at an elite level, I have no doubt we will be successful. Over the next five years, I expect we’ll grow from $1 billion to $3 billion in transactions annually.”
The Connor Group owns and manages luxury apartment communities in 16 markets. Since its founding, it has grown to $3.7 billion in assets.
In 2020, the company closed more than $1 billion in transactions.
“Connor will remain fully engaged as managing partner,” the company said in the announcement Tuesday. “He plans to play a different role, focusing more time in Kids & Community Partners, the company’s non-profit arm. The company anticipates investing more than $300 million in non-profits over the next decade. Connor also will invest more time in an innovative entrepreneurial program aimed at coaching and developing future leaders.
“Not only am I confident in Bob’s leadership, but we have a two-deep strategy in every key leadership role company-wide,” Connor also said. “Our company is built for the long-term, and that starts with the right leadership. With the right people, anything is possible.”