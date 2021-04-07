X

Memorial service scheduled for victim of Miami County double fatal crash

By Micah Karr

A memorial service for one of two people killed in a car crash following a police chase in March has been announced. A celebration of life for Chelsey Vollmer, 32, of Dayton will take place tomorrow, her obituary stated.

Vollmer was killed on March 30 after a crash in Miami County. Vollmer’s vehicle was struck by a vehicle fleeing from police. The chase stemmed from a warrant for a suspect wanted for felonious assault and child abuse/endangering, Troy police reported.

A service will be held at Southbrook Church on April 8th at 5pm. Services are open to all who would like to join in her celebration of life, Vollmer’s obituary said.

Vollmer is survived by fiancé Ethan Smith, daughter Ezra Smith (17 months), and stepchildren Emilia (8) and Ezekiel (6) Smith, and family pets Tootsie Roll and Moulder. Vollmer is also survived by her mother Marsha Claar-Gillespie, stepfather Kurt Gillespie, father Gary Vollmer and siblings Aaron, Ryan, Shelby, Madison, Garrett, and Josh, her obituary stated.

The suspect’s girlfriend said the suspect saw a red light and Vollmer’s approaching vehicle and did not avoid it.

Vollmer’s toddler and the suspect’s girlfriend were transported to area hospitals. The toddler was reportedly released from the hospital on April 1.

