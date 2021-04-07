Memorial service scheduled for victim of Miami County double fatal crash

Vollmer was killed on March 30 after a crash in Miami County. Vollmer’s vehicle was struck by a vehicle fleeing from police. The chase stemmed from a warrant for a suspect wanted for felonious assault and child abuse/endangering, Troy police reported.

A service will be held at Southbrook Church on April 8th at 5pm. Services are open to all who would like to join in her celebration of life, Vollmer’s obituary said.