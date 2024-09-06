Mental Health Matters: Helpful resources

Ensures personal safety and well-being of elderly citizens of Montgomery County by looking into potential abuse, neglect, self-neglect and exploitation of people 60 and older.

Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS): (937) 443-0416; mcadamhs.org

Supports accessible, equitable behavioral health care and supportive resources for people in need to elevate individual and community well-being.

• HOW TO GET HELP: Community Resource Guide

Area Agency on Aging: 937-223-HELP; https://info4seniors.org

Helps adults remain in their homes with independence and dignity. Free in-home needs assessments. Services are for those in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Artemis Center: (937) 461-5091; artemiscenter.org

A domestic violence center in Dayton helping victims and their children through crisis intervention, safety planning, education and support.

Catholic Social Services of Miami Valley: (937) 223-7217; cssmv.org

Offers behavioral and mental health services among many other programs, including family stabilization, pregnancy support, Hispanic outreach, services for the senior population, supervised visitations and more.

Community Services for the Deaf: (937) 222-9481; fsadayton.org

Provides counseling and community based social services for the deaf.

Dayton Children’s: (937) 641-3000; childrensdayton.org/patients-visitors/services/behavioral-health

Has mental health and physical health care services for children. Partners with multiple local organizations and offers a Mental Health Resource Center to connect patients and families to available mental health services in the community.

Eastway Behavioral Healthcare: (937) 396-2535; eastway.org

Provides behavioral healthcare, rehabilitation and housing services and advocates on behalf of individuals with special needs.

Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center: (937) 534-4600; ketteringhealth.org/services/behavioral-mental-health

Mental health care including in-patient and out-patient services. Includes a depression quiz on its website and online mental health support.

Samaritan Behavioral Health: (937) 276-8333; sbhihelp.org

Mental health and substance use services for all ages in Southwest Ohio. Prevention consultation, psychiatric care and more.

South Community Behavioral Health: (937) 293-8300; southcommunity.com

Provides mental health and substance use care. Works with children, adults and families working in partnership with schools, health care, courts, law enforcement and more.

St. Vincent de Paul: (937) 222-5555, (513) 562-8841; stvincentdayton.org and svdpcincinnati.org

Helps people in need such as single parents, coats in winter months, education, clothing and more. Food and wellness programs, homelessness prevention, etc. Multiple locations in region.

Womanline of Dayton: (937) 222-9481; fsadayton.org/womanline

Professional counseling services for adults, youth, and children, specializing in sexual and intimate partner violence, trauma treatment and prevention services.

National resources

Call 988 to connect with a mental health provider via telephone.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 (1-888-628-9454 for Spanish)

Text 741741 to connect with a mental health provider via text.