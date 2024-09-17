Mental Health Matters: Upcoming community events focused on mental health

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, starting at 6 p.m.

Where: Wright State University

Details: The Dayton Daily News is partnering with other area organizations to present a panel discussion featuring experts on the topic of mental health discussing how to address the mental health crisis in our community.

Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention

When: Sunday, September 22 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 pm

Where: Sikh Society of Dayton, 2320 Harshman Rd., Dayton, OH 45424

Who: Interfaith Forum of Greater Dayton: https://www.facebook.com/Interfaith-Forum-of-Greater-Dayton-143552765671563/

Details: Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention panel discussion comprised of mental health professionals, faith leaders, and community members. Faith leaders will be from local Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Bahai, Jain, and Buddhist communities. The discussion is free and open to the public. Complementary snacks will be served. COVID safety precautions at your will. Within the event, all attendees are asked to remove their shoes and wear a scarf over their heads (you may bring your own, also available at the event).

The Spotlight, to shine a light on Mental Health

When: Wednesday, October 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 pm

Where: University of Dayton Arena. Free and general admission seating. Light concessions will be available for purchase.

Who: University of Dayton and CareSource

Details: In conjunction with the exhibition game between the University of Dayton and Xavier University men’s basketball teams, the University of Dayton and CareSource will host the second annual Spotlight Town Hall event to honor Jayda Grant and champion adolescent and young adult mental health and suicide prevention. The evening will spotlight, educate and drive awareness on mental health and wellness in adolescents and young adults.

A mental health resource fair and Dayton men’s basketball player meet and greet begins when doors open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to visit various exhibits and learn about local organizations that support mental health and substance abuse initiatives.

There will be a keynote presentation by Gloria Umanah. After nearly losing her life to suicide at the age of 16, Umanah became passionate about fighting for those who feel invisible and cultivating a desire for greater purpose beyond circumstances within individuals. Her presentation will be followed by a panel discussion including Dayton head coach Anthony Grant and his wife Chris, and other distinguished panelists. The panel discussion will be moderated by Brandon Saho, creator and host of The Mental Game, which is a mental health podcast with athletes, musicians, and entertainers to help break the stigma of mental health.