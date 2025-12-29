Breaking: Mercedes-Benz to give Ohio $2.1M, pay diesel owners as part of emissions cheating settlement

Mercedes-Benz to give Ohio $2.1M, pay diesel owners as part of emissions cheating settlement

FILE - The company logo is shown on the grille of an unsold 2026 AMG S63 Performance model on the lot of a Mercedes Benz dealership Nov. 2, 2025, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The company logo is shown on the grille of an unsold 2026 AMG S63 Performance model on the lot of a Mercedes Benz dealership Nov. 2, 2025, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Mercedes-Benz has reached a multi-state settlement for cheating on its emissions tests on its diesel vehicles.

The automotive company agreed to pay $120 million to the U.S. states, with Ohio receiving around $2.1 million, according to a release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

Mercedes-Benz will have another $29.6 million waived if it completes a consumer relief program by paying eligible vehicle owners $2,000, fixing or removing affected vehicles at no cost to the owners and provide an extended warranty after repair.

ExploreOhio Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners may be eligible for compensation

The emissions cheating used illegal software known as “defeat devices,” which made the diesel vehicles appear to have much lower emissions during testing, but turned off the pollution controls during normal use, emitting high amounts of nitrogen oxide.

Nitrogen oxide is a pollutant that contributes to smog and aggravates breathing problems like asthma.

The automaker then advertised its diesel vehicles as environmentally friendly and compliant with U.S. emissions laws.

“Mercedes took a bypass around the law at the expense of consumers and the air we all breathe,” Yost said in a statement. “It’s not that hard to follow the rules.”

In Other News
1
Vandalia Division of Fire’s new Squad Program aims to enhance emergency...
2
Man indicted after 29 guns found during domestic violence investigation...
3
Whimsical Windows 2025: Vote here for your favorites
4
Ohio Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners may be eligible for compensation
5
Vehicle registration, renewal fees to increase in 2026 as lifeline for...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.