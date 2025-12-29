Mercedes-Benz to give Ohio $2.1M, pay diesel owners as part of emissions cheating settlement

Mercedes-Benz will have another $29.6 million waived if it completes a consumer relief program by paying eligible vehicle owners $2,000, fixing or removing affected vehicles at no cost to the owners and provide an extended warranty after repair.

The emissions cheating used illegal software known as “defeat devices,” which made the diesel vehicles appear to have much lower emissions during testing, but turned off the pollution controls during normal use, emitting high amounts of nitrogen oxide.

Nitrogen oxide is a pollutant that contributes to smog and aggravates breathing problems like asthma.

The automaker then advertised its diesel vehicles as environmentally friendly and compliant with U.S. emissions laws.

“Mercedes took a bypass around the law at the expense of consumers and the air we all breathe,” Yost said in a statement. “It’s not that hard to follow the rules.”