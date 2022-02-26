Miami County: Cemeteries plan spring clean-up, group to recognize veterans

The annual spring clean-up at Troy’s Riverside and Rosehill cemeteries will begin March 15.
Those with items on gravesites are asked to remove wreaths, ground-mounted displays and other items or decorations left on gravesites by March 15. All non-permanent decorations will be removed by city staff to allow for raking and leaf-blowing at both cemeteries.
New decorations can be placed starting April 15. All decorations must comply with cemetery rules/regulations. Copies of the rules are available at the cemetery office at Riverside Cemetery or online at https://www.troyohio.gov/cemetery. =
Historical society seeks veterans
The Tippecanoe Historical Society is restarting its Veteran Recognition Program.
This program identifies and maintains a database of military veterans from any time period who are alumni of the Tipp City school system, as well as veterans who have lived in Tipp City currently or in the past.
The historical society is asking eligible veterans or their families to submit the veteran’s information via the Tippecanoe Historical Society’s website, www.tippcityhistory.com, in one of two ways:
· A printable form is available on the society’s website. The form can be completed and mailed to the Tippecanoe Historical Society, PO Box 42, Tipp City, OH 45371.
· There is also an online submission form on the site. This form can be completed and submitted entirely online at https://www.tippcityhistory.com/VRP_Form.jpg.
