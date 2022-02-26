Miami County: Cemeteries plan spring clean-up, group to recognize veterans

This program identifies and maintains a database of military veterans from any time period who are alumni of the Tipp City school system, as well as veterans who have lived in Tipp City currently or in the past.

The historical society is asking eligible veterans or their families to submit the veteran’s information via the Tippecanoe Historical Society’s website, www.tippcityhistory.com, in one of two ways:

· A printable form is available on the society’s website. The form can be completed and mailed to the Tippecanoe Historical Society, PO Box 42, Tipp City, OH 45371.

· There is also an online submission form on the site. This form can be completed and submitted entirely online at https://www.tippcityhistory.com/VRP_Form.jpg.