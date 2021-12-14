Miami County collecting donations for Kentucky tornado victims

** Friday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The relief project announcement was made after the county commission meeting. County Administrator Charlotte Colley and EMA Director Joel Smith are chairing the multi-agency effort.

Donations will be taken to Kentucky by a semi truck from Dick Lavy Trucking of Bradford.

The county cannot accept cash donations. The county provided the following list of Kentucky tornado victims donation funds:

** Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund: https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief

** West Kentucky Community Foundation: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ZJN8MRXNLQV2G

** American Red Cross, Kentucky Region: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

“The storms that came through Kentucky were simply devastating. These storms hit rural communities that may not have the resources more populated counties may have,” said Commission President Greg Simmons. “We simply need to help our neighbors.”

Donation guidelines / requests

Please do NOT donate the following: Water, food, used items, and furniture or household items such as pots, pans, lamps or plates.

Items needed include:

Non-perishable baby supplies (including but not limited to): Unopened formula, new clothing, new bottles, unopened packages of baby wipes, unopened packages of diapers of all sizes, new sippy cups.

Clothing items of all sizes for adults and children (including but not limited to): Sweatpants and shirts, socks, shoes, new underwear/sports bras, coats, hats and gloves.

Toiletry items for children and adults (including but not limited to): Towels, wash cloths, shampoo, conditioner, body wash/soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, lotion, combs/brushes, hair ties, feminine hygiene products.

Pet food or supplies: Dog food, cat food, pet beds, blankets, cat litter, food bowls, collars/leashes.

Other items: Blankets, cleaning supplies, tarps, rubber gloves, batteries, flashlights, bungee straps, duct tape, candles, matches and lighters, trash bags, aluminum baking pans/trays for bulk food serving, coolers or totes, toilet paper, paper towels.