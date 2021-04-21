Miami County to start search for new administrator

The search follows the resignation in January for long-time clerk/administrator Leigh Williams. With the departure, the commissioners said they took a look at the county and the needs in their office and decided to split the administrator and clerk jobs.

The commissioners voted April 6 to approve an employee requisition for the administrator position created by the human resources department. William resigned following the disclosure earlier in January of a sheriff’s investigation into a hidden camera in the county human resources director’s office. No criminal charges were filed by prosecutors.