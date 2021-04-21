Miami County to start search for new administrator

TROY — The Miami County commissioners have initiated the search for a full-time county administrator.
The search follows the resignation in January for long-time clerk/administrator Leigh Williams. With the departure, the commissioners said they took a look at the county and the needs in their office and decided to split the administrator and clerk jobs.
The commissioners voted April 6 to approve an employee requisition for the administrator position created by the human resources department. William resigned following the disclosure earlier in January of a sheriff’s investigation into a hidden camera in the county human resources director’s office. No criminal charges were filed by prosecutors.
The new position will pay between $95,000 and $125,000, according to the job description.
Applicants will be required to have a bachelor’s degree in public administration, political science, business administration or related field plus four year’s management experience. Also preferred for the administrator is experience in the public sector and a master’s degree in public administration, political science, business administration or a related field.
The job has been posted, including on the county’s website.
The position salary range was set based on a review of what other county employees and those outside in similar size counties are being paid the commissioners said.
Among information reviewed was salary information from the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, said Commission President Greg Simmons.
“We want to recruit the best person,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer.
The commissioners hope to have the position filled by the end of May.