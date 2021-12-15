Miami County couple sentenced to jail for role in Capitol riot

That mob was intent on stopping the lawful of transfer of power, the judge said.

“It amounted to an attempted overthrow of the government,” Chutkan said.

“The country is watching. There has to be consequences for participating in the attempted violent overthrow of the government,” the judge said.

Investigators arrested the Millers in March at their Bradford home. They were not detained and remained in Ohio during the criminal process.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said the Millers entered the Capitol through a broken window on the Senate side and spent about 10 minutes in the building during the riot.

“They knew full well of the violence that proceeded their entry,” Chutkan said.

Brandon Miller used a Facebook Live to capture his time in the Capitol, prosecutors noted, showing pride in what he had done.

Prosecutors also said the Millers spent less time in the building when compared to others’ conduct that day.

The judge allowed both Millers to remain free on their own recognizance, to voluntarily surrender and to serve staggered terms to allow for the care of their child. Sentencing would be deferred until after the holidays, she ruled.

“This was not a sightseeing trip,” Chutkan said. “They got in the car, they drove a considerable distance to Washington.”

The judge said the Millers celebrated what they had done in the immediate aftermath

“They both reiterated they were proud and would do it again,” Chutkan said.

She said they lacked remorse.

Both Millers declined to speak before the judge sentenced them.