Miami County courts see second securities fraud case in a month

TROY — A man with addresses in Troy and Bradenton, Fla., has pleaded not guilty in a Miami County court to 14 criminal charges including securities fraud, grand theft and acting as an unlicensed securities dealer.
Frederick N. Clark, 83, was arraigned in Common Pleas Court on the indictment issued by the county grand jury.
Clark was living in Florida at the time of the indictment earlier this year.
He faces six counts of grand theft, two counts of securities fraud, two counts of misrepresentation during sale of securities, two counts of acting as an unlicensed security dealer and two counts of unregistered sale of a security.
The charges accuse Clark, between June 2016 and February 2018 in Miami County, of knowingly depriving an individual of property beyond their consent, with property and/or services valued at between $7,500 and $150,000; purchasing/selling securities illegally with loss to the victim of up to $37,500; making misrepresentations in sales; and selling securities without a license.
Clark was released on a recognizance bond with conditions.
The case is the second involving multiple securities fraud and theft charges against Miami County residents this month.
On Oct. 17, Scott Fries of Piqua pleaded no contest to 16 charges of securities fraud, deceptive conduct, grand theft and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, among others. He originally faced 44 felony counts.
Fries was accused of taking people’s money for investments between 2014 and 2020 and then using it for personal purposes.
His plea agreement included repayment of $418,000 and sale of a personal property in Piqua. A sentencing date was not set for Fries.
About the Author