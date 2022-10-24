Miami County courts see second securities fraud case in a month

Clark was released on a recognizance bond with conditions.

The case is the second involving multiple securities fraud and theft charges against Miami County residents this month.

On Oct. 17, Scott Fries of Piqua pleaded no contest to 16 charges of securities fraud, deceptive conduct, grand theft and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, among others. He originally faced 44 felony counts.

Fries was accused of taking people’s money for investments between 2014 and 2020 and then using it for personal purposes.

His plea agreement included repayment of $418,000 and sale of a personal property in Piqua. A sentencing date was not set for Fries.