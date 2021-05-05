Miami County early results: Renewal levies passing

The first returns showed the public health request with 73 percent in favor and 27 percent against.

The Piqua Public Library is seeking a five-year “renewal and increase” property tax levy. If approved, the existing 1.3-mill tax would continue, and a new 0.5 mills would be added. The cost for the owner of a $100,000 home would rise from $34.96 per year to $52.46, according to the Miami County Auditor’s office. This would be the first increase in funding in 10 years. The early returns showed the library levy with 72 percent in favor and 28 percent against.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is asking voters to renew its 0.85-mill levy, which raises $592,000 a year, for another five years. It would continue to cost the owner of a $100,000 home $21.41 per year.

The Hayner Center houses a community arts center featuring classes in art and other subjects, plus free year-round exhibits and concerts.

The initial returns showed 76 percent voting for the center’s levy and 24 percent against.

In Tipp City, voters were being asked to renew a 0.50 percent income tax for capital improvements for another 10 years. The early returns had 69 percent supporting the income tax and 31 percent against it.

The only contested political race in the county was for the Troy City Council 3rd Ward seat with the winner to replace retiring Councilman John Schweser. Republicans Joseph Girolamo and Samuel Pierce filed for the seat. The initial returns showed Girolamo with 39 percent and Pierce with 61 percent.