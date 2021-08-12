dayton-daily-news logo
X

Miami County election board rejects petitions for 15 candidates

Miami County Courthouse
Caption
Miami County Courthouse

Local News
By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
18 minutes ago

The Miami County Board of Elections voted Wednesday to reject candidate petitions for 15 people across the county, including five who had filed to run for seats on Tipp City Council.

The board met to certify petitions filed by candidates for school boards, city and village councils, township trustees and boards of education. The board reviewed each questioned petition before voting whether to accept or reject a petition. Those petitions thrown out were because of errors outlined in state law as “fatal” to petition approval. Among issues was failing to have the required number of valid signatures of registered voters on petitions.

ExploreMiami County judge asks Ohio Supreme Court to bar opponent from ballot

The race for four Tipp City Council four-year terms went from seven candidates to three candidates. Candidates certified were Joanna Pittenger, Doug Slagel and Ryan Liddy. Candidates whose petitions were denied were: Meagan Albert, Greg Enslen, former councilman John Kessler and current Councilman Logan Rogers.

The race for two unexpired Tipp City Council terms was cut from three candidates to two with the denial of current Councilman Frank Scenna’s petitions. Candidates certified were Councilmember Kathryn Huffman and Robert Schwab.

ExploreTroy man pleads guilty to felony aggravated arson

Tipp City school district voters will have five candidates to choose from for two board seats on the Nov. 2 ballot. All candidates who filed were certified. They are: BJ Bethel, Amber Drum, Richard Mains, Don Petsch and Lydia Pleiman. Two current board members - Corine Doll and Joellen Heatherly - chose not to seek re-election.

Board members said, as they have in past years, that they want to certify every candidate they legally can to give voters a choice. In each case Wednesday where board discretion could be used, the petition was certified.

In Other News
1
State health, WSU infectious disease expert to give update on COVID-19...
2
Filmmaker announces plan to challenge Turner for U.S. House seat
3
School days or still in summer haze? Start dates vary, reasons too
4
Dayton joins growing list of schools mandating masks
5
Troy reexamining safety of Public Square crosswalk
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top