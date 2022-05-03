Miami County elections board scrambles after power outage

TROY — A power outage around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday left the board of elections office in the Miami County Courthouse dark for about an hour before generators were placed,
Power did not go out at polling places in the city, said elections Director Laura Bruns.
The outage reportedly was caused by a blown transformer off South Union Street.
Power was back on before 7 p.m. The polls close at 7:30 p.m., after which votes are counted at the board of elections office.
The Courthouse does not have a generator, although one has been discussed by the elections board. The county Emergency Management Agency, IT Department and maintenance were called to help.
In Other News
1
Polls closed: 10 key Election Day races on local ballots
2
Over 1.7K without power as storms roll through area
3
Primary turnout light as area voters choose candidates, decide tax...
4
Cities move to keep fireworks ban before new Ohio law starts
5
Senate confirms Wright-Patt commander for brigadier general promotion
About the Author