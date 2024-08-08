Miami County Fair opens Friday: What to know

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone to this year’s Miami County Fair. We have a fantastic lineup of livestock shows, grandstand entertainment and new and returning concessions and vendors. There really is something for everyone to enjoy,” said Michelle Green, president of the Miami County Agricultural Society.

New to this year’s fair will be a LEGO exhibit. This is a free area for youth to visit and play with LEGOS. A sitting area will be provided for parents so they can watch the children play. Other events will include The Family Fun Circus CrackerJack Clown Show, which will be at the grandstand from Monday through Friday of the fair.

Among entertainment at the grandstand will be harness racing, tractor pulls and demolition derby.

The new sheep barn construction was made possible with a grant from the Ohio Department of Development. A grant from Cargill and a partnership with the county commissioners provided for the raised handicapped seat area at the grandstand. That type of seating was not included in the $3.8 million in renovations completed just before the 2023 fair.

Also during the past year, a horse barn was removed to the west of the swine barn.

“We have continued to focus on general maintenance and looking to make additional improvements,” Green said of the fairgrounds. “We are in the middle of redoing the electric in two of the horse barns on the south end of the fairgrounds. We did another one last year.”

This year’s entries for the junior fair are about the same as in 2023 with just more than 3,900 entries. Art and horticulture entries are down slightly with for just over 15,000 entries.

The fair board continues to contract with the county sheriff’s deputies for security during fair week. No changes were made as a result of problems with fights experienced earlier this summer at some other fairs, Green said. Admission to the fair is $6 daily for those age 9 and older. Children eight and under are admitted free.

How to go

What: Miami County Fair

When: Friday through Thursday, Aug. 15

Where: Miami County Fairground, 650 N County Rd 25A, Troy

Tickets: Children under 8 are free; $6 daily admission ages 9 and up; $2 exhibitor pass; $30 for 7 admissions; $30 MCAS membership ticket; $50 junior fair booster ticket; $30 concession/vendor pass

More information: miamicountyohiofair.com