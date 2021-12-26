Miami County gives deputies raises to try to retain staff

“If the market is dictating those types of wages, we clearly had to make some inroads to be able to compete and retain good employees. The training and experience deputies gain over several years is invaluable, and to lose all of that to other agencies is costly to the county,” Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

The department this year has lost eight deputies. Six deputies indicated on exit interviews they were going to a higher paying department, one retired and one left law enforcement to pursue other interests.

“We are grateful that the Fraternal Order of Police and the sheriff’s office came to an agreement. This was an agreement that was ahead of schedule, which speaks highly of the trust and camaraderie that exists throughout the sheriff’s department,” Commission President Greg Simmons said.

Negotiations will begin next year with the department’s correction officers. Correction officers also are lost to other law enforcement agencies because many have a goal to become a deputy or other officer in law enforcement, Duchak said.

Because the correction officers work 12 hour shifts, they cannot attend a law enforcement officer academy. An agreement signed last year with the correction officers’ union that creates one eight-hour shift in spring and fall, allowing two officers to attend the academy per year. The hope is the department can retain those employees as deputies when there are openings, Duchak said.