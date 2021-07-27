Miami County hires first administrator

Commissioners Greg Simmons and Ted Mercer said Tuesday they were impressed with Colley from the beginning of the selection process. “Mrs. Colley really stood out in the field of candidates and demonstrated a good fit with the personality of Miami County,” said Simmons, commission president.

“I liked her leadership abilities. She is very approachable,” Mercer said. “I think she is a people person; that is what we want.”

Commissioner Wade Westfall was not at the meeting.

A Chandlersville resident, Colley holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Muskingum College in New Concord, and a master’s in public administration and American politics from Miami University, Oxford. She will relocate with her family to Miami County, commissioners said.

“My goal in any position I have held has always been to serve the public, and those within my organization, to the best of my abilities while continually improving and refining the way services are provided or internal processes are managed,” Colley wrote in her application for the position.

In addition to her roles with local governments, Colley worked for Management Partners Inc. of Cincinnati as a management analyst. She also has been active in professional organizations including the Ohio City/County Management Association, which she served as a board member and past president.

Colley will be paid $126,000. Her first day on the job will be Monday, Aug. 2.