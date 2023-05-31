Miami County man pleads guilty in sexual pandering case involving minor

TROY — A Fletcher man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Miami County court to four felony indictments alleging he engaged in pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.
Matthew Blevins, 33, is accused of recording, reproducing or publishing material featuring a minor in sexual activity in January. The material did not involve identifiable juveniles, county prosecutors said.
Blevins pleaded guilty as charged in a deal with prosecutors who said they would recommend any prison sentences should be served concurrently and they would not comment at sentencing. A jury trial had been scheduled for June in the case.
Blevins was found guilty by Common Pleas Judge Stacy Wall, who ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing was scheduled for July 10. Blevins could face up to 36 years in prison. He will be designed a Tier II sex offender, requiring registration of his address with the sheriff in the county where he lives every 180 days for 25 years.
He remains in the county jail on $15,000 bail.
