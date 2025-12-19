Miami County OKs $51M budget with 4% staff pay raises

“The county budget is our roadmap for 2026,” said Commission President Ted Mercer. “As a county government we must stay on course with our fiduciary responsibilities as we provide service to our county residents. It truly is a team effort (of elected officials and staff).”

The 4% for non-union salary will cost around $461,000. Additional 4% increases were also agreed to earlier for union employees in the sheriff’s office and the county Communications Center, which will be close to another $500,000, according to the commissioners’ office.

The budget also includes a year of a five-year capital improvement plan to help guide future capital projects. For 2026, projects identified include expansion/remodel of the county Job and Family Services building located on County Road 25A between Troy and Piqua. The project amount is listed at $10 million with the plan to issue bonds to pay for the project.

Other capital projects for next year include several in the Auditor/IT Department such as replacement equipment and yearly costs for countywide document management and camera server replacement; the Safety Building chiller piping replacement ($285,000); and carry over capital projects of Hobart parking lot replacement/ADA parking ($225,000 from 2025 capital plan); and $150,000 in continued Courthouse interior renovation of courtrooms two and three (carry over from 2024 plan).

Commissioner Wade Westfall said the county was able to hold budget growth to 3.2% while expanding the homestead exemption and providing property tax relief through reduced inside millage for one year.

“Our elected officials remain committed to delivering essential services efficiently and keeping Miami County on solid financial footing,” he said.

The county budget commission is comprised of county Auditor Matthew Gearhardt, Prosecutor Paul Watkins and Treasurer Jim Stubbs. Government bodies across the county were also asked to provide tax relief. Among others who have done so are Tipp City, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Bethel Twp., Concord Twp., Elizabeth Twp. and the Miami East and Troy schools.

