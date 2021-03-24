Miami County opens registration for COVID vaccine clinics next week for ages 16+

People ages 16 and older can now register for Miami County Public Health’s next round of coronavirus vaccines clinics.
Registration is open for the following clinics:
- Saturday, March 27: Mote Park, Piqua (Moderna)
- Tuesday, March 30: Miami County Fairgrounds Duke Building, Troy (Pfizer)
- Wednesday, March 31: Miami County Fairgrounds Duke Building, Troy (Pfizer)
To sign up, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call 937-573-3461.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine in the U.S. authorized for people who are 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and older. Any minors must have parental consent to be vaccinated.
Registration will close once vaccine appointments are full.
Health insurance is not required for the vaccine, but those with insurance should have it ready while registering.
Once a patient is signed up for a vaccine appointment they will receive a confirmation email from donotreply@miamicountyhealth.net.