Miami County prosecutor appointed to fill municipal court judge seat

He will assume the judgeship on July 22. Kendell will serve the remainder of Nasal’s unfinished term. He will need to run for election in November 2025 if interested in retaining the role.

Kendell is a graduate of Edison Community College with an associate degree in engineering, a bachelor’s degree in economics and economic theory from Wright State University and received his juris doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law in 1996.

Kendell began his law career as a law clerk for Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge Alice McCollum and later became a law clerk for the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office from 1993 to 1996. In 1996, he became an assistant prosecuting attorney for Miami County and later became the first assistant prosecuting attorney from 2011 to 2013. He also served as prosecutor for the city of Tipp City from 2000 to 2011.

“I have always enjoyed being your prosecutor, but I thought after thirty plus years, it was time for a change,” Kendell said Tuesday. “I am both honored and humbled by the appointment and I will work tirelessly to be the kind of judge that Miami County expects and deserves.”

Nasal, 65, announced his resignation effective March 31. He had been dealing with health issues. A long-time county prosecutor, he was appointed judge in 20213 by former Gov. John Kasich following the retirement of Judge Mel Kemmer.

The county has two Municipal Court judges. The second seat is held by Judge Samuel Huffman.

