Miami County residents get new site for BMV, other auto offices

Groundbreaking occurred Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 for the new Miami County One Stop Center, which will house motor vehicle-related agencies.

23 minutes ago
Construction begins on facility off Barnhart and Ohio 55; existing site has parking and traffic concerns

TROY — Miami County celebrated the groundbreaking Wednesday for a $6.27 million county-owned One Stop Center for motor vehicle-related agencies.

Tenants will include the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, county Auto Title, Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle inspections, and driver’s examination office. These offices currently are located in space leased from a private owner at the One Stop Shop on Experiment Farm Road in Troy.

The building also will become home to the county Department of Development, including its regional building inspection offices.

Before the groundbreaking, construction crews already were working on the site off Ohio 55 and Barnhart Road west of Interstate 75 in Troy.

The facility had been under discussion for at least five years, with App Architecture of Englewood handling the design. Commissioners said they heard complaints about the lack of space and parking at the current One Stop Shop, along with increasing concerns about getting out of the site because of added traffic with development along Experiment Farm Road.

Commissioner Greg Simmons mentioned the ongoing meetings that eventually led to the approval of a location and plans. He gave special mention to the late Jan Mottinger, former county Clerk of Courts for 44 years before his death in 2021. Mottinger was involved in the project planning and exploration of funding options from day one.

Arcon Builders Ltd. of Arcanum was awarded the construction project earlier this summer.

