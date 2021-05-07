Miami County salutes state patrol inspector killed while on duty

Miami County added a name to its Law Enforcement Memorial for the first time in more than 30 years last week, saluting state patrol motor carrier inspector Kimra Skelton who was killed on Interstate 75 in late 2019.
A banner bearing Skelton’s photo and key information hung near the site of the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service hosted by the Miami County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 58 on the county Courthouse Plaza.
The county law enforcement memorial, dedicated in 1999, was moved as part of last year’s Courthouse Renovation project from next to the historic county Courthouse to closer the sheriff’s department’s offices. The memorial is dedicated to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and those who continue to risk their lives daily.
Skelton, 49, of Arcanum in Darke County was killed the morning of Nov. 27, 2019, when a Kettering man’s truck went off northbound I-75 just north of Troy and hit her parked motor vehicle inspection vehicle in the median. She worked from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The post commander, Lt. Joe Gebhart, was the speaker for this year’s memorial service.
While not a sworn law enforcement officer, Skelton worked closely with officers for years, said Jeff Waite, a Troy police officer serving as president of FOP Lodge 58. “The lodge felt Kimra Skelton deserved to be honored,” he said.
Skelton’s husband, two children and her parents were among those who placed flowers at the memorial in her honor during the roll call of officers.
She will join the following on the memorial:
- Sgt. Robert Elliott, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Feb. 25, 1987
- Det. Robert Taylor, Piqua Police Department, Nov. 3, 1982
- Sgt. William Morris, Sheriff’s Office, Nov. 22, 1972
- Ptlm. Jan Mulder, Piqua Police Department, Aug. 11, 1970
- Lt. Noah Studebaker, Piqua Police Department, Oct. 17, 1957
- Ptlm. George Eickmeyer, Tipp City Police Department, Sept. 17, 1945
- Marshal Harvey Hake, Covington Police Department, Jan. 12, 1917
Gebhart said adding Skelton’s name to the memorial made for “a hard day, but a good day because we are together.” He recognized her for both the sacrifices she made and those made by her family.
“Today, we remember the heroes, remember their families and encourage those who still wear the badge every day,” Gebhart said.
He offered remembrances of his career, that began more than 30 years ago. The job then seemed “simpler,” Gebhart said.
“Today’s officers have so much more to deal with … The demands of society are high,” he said, noting that officers are expected to respond and solve problems while being videotaped and critiqued.
“Lift your head up high because you do make a difference,” Gebhart told fellow officers.
Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com