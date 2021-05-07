Miami County salutes state patrol inspector killed while on duty

Skelton’s husband, two children and her parents were among those who placed flowers at the memorial in her honor during the roll call of officers.

She will join the following on the memorial:

- Sgt. Robert Elliott, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Feb. 25, 1987

- Det. Robert Taylor, Piqua Police Department, Nov. 3, 1982

- Sgt. William Morris, Sheriff’s Office, Nov. 22, 1972

- Ptlm. Jan Mulder, Piqua Police Department, Aug. 11, 1970

- Lt. Noah Studebaker, Piqua Police Department, Oct. 17, 1957

- Ptlm. George Eickmeyer, Tipp City Police Department, Sept. 17, 1945

- Marshal Harvey Hake, Covington Police Department, Jan. 12, 1917

Gebhart said adding Skelton’s name to the memorial made for “a hard day, but a good day because we are together.” He recognized her for both the sacrifices she made and those made by her family.

“Today, we remember the heroes, remember their families and encourage those who still wear the badge every day,” Gebhart said.

He offered remembrances of his career, that began more than 30 years ago. The job then seemed “simpler,” Gebhart said.

“Today’s officers have so much more to deal with … The demands of society are high,” he said, noting that officers are expected to respond and solve problems while being videotaped and critiqued.

“Lift your head up high because you do make a difference,” Gebhart told fellow officers.

