Miami County voters: See what’s on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election

Ohio Attorney General — Republican incumbent Dave Yost vs. Democrat Jeff Crossman

Ohio Secretary of State — Republican incumbent Frank LaRose vs. Democrat Chelsea Clark. …… plus unaffiliated Terpsehore “Tore” Maras

Ohio Supreme Court chief justice — Democrat Jennifer Brunner vs. Republican Sharon Kennedy

Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat Fischer vs. Democrat Terri Jamison

Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat DeWine vs. Democrat Marilyn Zayas

STATEWIDE ISSUES

** Proposed amendment to prohibit noncitizens from voting in Ohio’s state or local elections

** Proposed amendment to change the standards for setting bail.

U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACES

** 15th District (most of Miami Co.) — Republican incumbent Mike Carey vs. Democrat Gary Josephson and independent Elizabeth McKenzie.

** 8th District (southwestern Miami Co.) — Republican incumbent Warren Davidson vs. Democrat Vanessa Enoch

COUNTY-WIDE RACES

County Commissioner — Republican incumbent Ted Mercer has no challenger

County Auditor — Republican incumbent Matt Gearhardt has no challenger

County Clerk of courts — Republican incumbent Shawn Peeples has no challenger

LOCAL TAX LEVIES AND OTHER ISSUES

Brown Twp. operating levy (1.5 mills, additional, 5 years)

Brown Twp. fire levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Brown Twp. EMS levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Bethel Twp. operating levy (3.8 mills, replacement, 5 years)

Washington Twp. fire/EMS levy (2 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Fletcher village fire levy (1.15 mills, replacement and increase, 5 years)

Milton-Union school operating levy (10.9 mills, renewal, permanent)

Tipp City resolution (reallocate 0.2% of city income tax, from capital projects, to general costs)

Miami County (all unincorporated except Newberry), electric aggregation program vote

Miami County (all unincorporated except Newberry), natural gas aggregation program vote

Concord East precinct, local liquor option, Long Shots Driving Range

Piqua 1-C/E precinct, local liquor option, Godine Drive Thru

UNCONTESTED RACES

There are several other races where only one candidate is named on the ballot

** State Senate District 5 (all Miami County) — Republican incumbent Steve Huffman faces only a write-in challenger

** State Rep. District 80 (all Miami County) — Republican incumbent Jena Powell faces only a write-in challenger

** State Board of Education District 3 (all Miami County) — Incumbent Charlotte McGuire has no challenger

** Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — All three Republican incumbents (Mary Kate Huffman, Ronald C. Lewis and Mike Tucker) have no challengers.