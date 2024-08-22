Miami Twp. firm helps beef up body armor for AFWERX

Engineered as a wearable power source, the BCB is designed to integrate into body armor vests, powering radios, mobile devices, visual augmentation systems, sensors, and communication equipment, Cornerstone said.

“Certification of the BCB is a critical milestone, ensuring the battery meets stringent safety, performance, and reliability standards necessary for military use,” the company said in a contract announcement.

The funding “will help us start fielding a product that will enhance soldier safety and operational capability,” said Brian Henslee, vice president of power systems at CRG. “We’re excited to get the BCB into the hands — and tactical vests — of those who need it most.”

By integrating the battery into body armor, the BCB cuts equipment bulk and weight, Cornerstone said, adding that the device provides between 100 and 300 watt-hours of power.

The battery is derived from Cornerstone’s battery cells, designed and made at the company’s Miami Twp. headquarters off Washington Church Road.

“These cells are lightweight, deliver longer run times, and perform reliably even in extreme low temperatures,” the company said. “CRG’s commitment to a domestic supply chain not only strengthens the U.S. energy storage sector but also aligns with the priorities outlined in the Defense Production Act and National Defense Industrial Strategy.”

Steeped in defense contracting and manufacturing, Cornerstone Research Group and its affiliates bring in about $70 million in annual revenue, 170 times greater than what the company earned in its first year, back in 1998, company founder and Chief Executive Patrick Hood told the Dayton Daily News last year.