Miami Twp. hires new police chief

The hiring follows a nationwide search conducted by Public Sector Search & Consulting, Inc.

Nielsen served with the Westminster Police Department since 2004, having served in many capacities including professional services commander, patrol commander, sergeant of special events and community engagement and patrol sergeant. In addition, he has held positions as vice/narcotics detective, field training officer and hostage negotiator.

Nielsen earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Colorado and a master’s degree in criminology from Regis University.

“Nielsen’s vision for the Miami Twp. Police Department aligns well with our commitment to building strong relationships with residents and promoting transparency,” Miami Twp. Trustee President Terry Posey Jr. said in a statement. “We are confident that his leadership will guide our police officers and staff toward achieving our shared goals of safety and community trust and well-being.”

The police chief position was vacated by Charlie Stiegelmeyer, who retired in December after a 43-year law enforcement career.

Nielsen, in his resume, said that his background includes coordinating multiple programs, including a license plate reader program, a local substance abuse/alcohol detoxification program, a K-9 unit and a field training program, all of which involved working closely with staff from various units and departments.

In addition, Nielsen said he secured funding for programs/activities that enhance departmental goals.

As police commander for WPD, he managed a budget division of $2 million supervising up to 24 sworn officers and multiple civilian employees at one time.

Included in that was starting up an event and committee community engagement unit investigating high profile cases and analyzing data and statistics to identify crime patterns and trends related to organized crime, drug distribution and tax evasion, Nielsen said.

Nielsen’s official first day will be determined upon completion of necessary employment materials, township officials said.

“I am excited about joining the professional team at Miami Twp. PD and working alongside them as we continue the traditions of providing law enforcement with service and integrity in mind,” Nielsen said in a statement Wednesday. “I am also committed to serving the community of Miami Twp. with a vision of community engagement, collaboration and continuous improvement.”