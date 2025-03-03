Miamisburg pizza shop owners purchase Parkside Pizza & Ice Cream in Germantown

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

They are in the midst of renovating the dining room to add a bar with TVs. There will be a separate family dining section as well as a specific entrance for ice cream.

Renovations are expected to be done before the end of the month — just in time for March Madness.

A community staple

Parkside Pizza & Ice Cream, located at 1361 W. Market St., was a Dairy Queen about 30 years ago before becoming Captain 9’s and then Parkside.

“I remember stopping on my driver’s test to get the driving instructor ice cream,” Abby Kinder said.

Over the last two years, it has been owned by Kaitlynn Walters and her husband, Nick Ranson, who own Don’s Pizza in Germantown.

Parkside is the go-to spot for pizza and ice cream after baseball or soccer games at Kercher Community Park & Weber Soccer Complex or a hike at Germantown MetroPark.

“Our tagline is your hometown hangout,” Abby said.

Their goal is to create a family friendly atmosphere that’s community oriented and fun for adults and children.

What’s new?

Since becoming owners of Pappa’s Pizza Palace in Miamisburg, the family decided to revert back to the original, homemade pizza sauce used by Dale and Connie Jennings, who operated the restaurant from 1990 to 2021.

They have since introduced that same pizza sauce to customers at Parkside. Kinder said they have changed a few other ingredients to really step up the quality and level of flavor of their pizzas.

Customers can expect several new specialty pizzas such as the Hot Honey Pepperoni using their homemade hot honey sauce or the Pickle Pie featuring white garlic sauce, bacon and dill pickle slices.

The Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza remains a top seller.

In addition to offering sandwiches and subs, wraps are coming soon. The establishment will continue to serve other non-pizza items such as the Texas Pretzel, salads, pastas and wings.

Parkside also has 36 Hershey’s hand dipped ice cream flavors with favorites such as Peanut Butter Cup, Brown Butter Bourbon Truffle and Dirt Sundae.

A team effort

Abby Kinder said they couldn’t operate Parkside without their longtime managers Karen Zimmerman and Mason Campbell.

Lenski, who has worked at the Miamisburg pizza shop for about five years and spent nearly two years at the Culinary Institute of America, is involved in the management capacity at Parkside.

The Kinders have lived in Germantown for 22 years. Mike has a background in finance and Abby is in sales and marketing.

“So we kind of brought all three expertise areas together in the spirit of operating a successful business,” Abby said.

They’re proud of becoming entrenched in the Miamisburg community and being huge supporters of the local schools. They hope to do the same in Germantown by launching dine to donate nights where a percentage of sales will be given back to local organizations one night a week.

For more information and updates, visit the establishment’s Facebook page.

