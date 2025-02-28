Breaking: 10 government officials reprimanded for violating Ohio ethics law in 2024

Some local cities, townships offering rain barrel and compost bin discounts

Sponsored by Montgomery County, Miami Twp. and the cities of Centerville, Dayton, and Kettering, rain barrels are available at a discount. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Staff Report
1 hour ago
In collaboration with Montgomery County, Miami Twp., Kettering, Centerville and Dayton have launched a spring sustainability initiative offering residents discounted rain barrels and backyard compost bins.

This regional partnership aims to promote environmental stewardship while providing practical benefits to homeowners. Rain barrels, which collect roof runoff, offer residents a sustainable water source for gardens and landscaping while reducing stormwater runoff, flooding and erosion. The program’s compost bins provide a way to transform kitchen and yard waste into nutrient-rich soil amendments, reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides while decreasing methane emissions from landfills.

Residents can place orders online at rainbarrelprogram.org through May 4, while supplies last. Item pickup is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon May 17 at Miami Twp. Public Works, 10891 Wood Road, Miamisburg.

