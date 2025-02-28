Some local cities, townships offering rain barrel and compost bin discounts

In collaboration with Montgomery County, Miami Twp., Kettering, Centerville and Dayton have launched a spring sustainability initiative offering residents discounted rain barrels and backyard compost bins.

This regional partnership aims to promote environmental stewardship while providing practical benefits to homeowners. Rain barrels, which collect roof runoff, offer residents a sustainable water source for gardens and landscaping while reducing stormwater runoff, flooding and erosion. The program’s compost bins provide a way to transform kitchen and yard waste into nutrient-rich soil amendments, reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides while decreasing methane emissions from landfills.