Miami Twp. man accused of shooting roommate in mouth for not giving him a cigarette

19 minutes ago
A Miami Twp. man facing felony charges is accused of shooting his roommate in the mouth Monday after he wouldn’t give him a cigarette.

Damarion Charles Lee, 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Miamisburg Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with three-year firearm specifications that would add time at sentencing, if he is found guilty.

Miami Twp. police were dispatched on a report of a shooting to a home in the 6300 block of Saxony Road, where they saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking outside in the yard, according to an affidavit.

The man, later identified as Lee, approached officers with his hands up and said, “take me down bro.” He also told officers he didn’t have the gun on him.

“Officers went into the residence and found that the victim had been shot in the mouth,” the affidavit stated.

The gunshot victim said he and Lee were in the living room when Lee asked for a cigarette. He did not give him one and went to his separate bedroom to lay down when he said a few seconds later he was shot in the mouth, court documents read.

Officers followed footprints in the snow and found a .380 caliber firearm on the ground, the affidavit stated.

Lee is held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

