Miami Twp.’s Connor Group notches nearly $3B in 2021 transactions

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
32 minutes ago

Miami Twp. real estate investment company The Connor Group is hailing what it says has been another record-breaking year.

Besting its previous annual record for transactional volume, the company completed nearly $3 billion in acquisitions, dispositions and refinances, more than doubling a previous record.

The business owns and operates apartment complexes around country,

“Our people continue to do an amazing job; they’re relentless,” company founder and managing partner Larry Connor said in a release Thursday. “It doesn’t matter what kind of market you’re in, what kind of outside obstacles you face —whether it’s a pandemic or something else — if you have the right people, anything is possible.”

The Connor Group ended 2021 by closing more than $1 billion in transactions in the 30-day period between late November and late December, including the $279 million sale of West Village in Durham, N.C., the largest transaction in the firm’s 30-year history.

That West Village deal brought the year’s transactional volume to $2.955 billion. The company’s previous record was $1.38 billion, set in 2016, the Connor Group said.

The company also broke ground on an addition to its Miami Twp. headquarters and hangar on the grounds of Wright Brothers Airport off Ohio 741.

As well, the business’ non-profit arm, The Connor Group Kids and Community Partners, also recently started site development on The Greater Dayton School, Ohio’s first private secular elementary school exclusively for under-resourced students.

