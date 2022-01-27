Miami Twp.’s Connor Group notches nearly $3B in 2021 transactions

“Our people continue to do an amazing job; they’re relentless,” company founder and managing partner Larry Connor said in a release Thursday. “It doesn’t matter what kind of market you’re in, what kind of outside obstacles you face —whether it’s a pandemic or something else — if you have the right people, anything is possible.”

The Connor Group ended 2021 by closing more than $1 billion in transactions in the 30-day period between late November and late December, including the $279 million sale of West Village in Durham, N.C., the largest transaction in the firm’s 30-year history.