Miami Valley CTC student dies following morning crash

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends and loved ones,” read a statement from Miami Valley CTC. “Grief counselors and support services are available to students and staff who have been affected by this loss, and the district will continue to provide support as long as needed.”

The Darke County 911 Communications Center confirmed a crash was reported at 7:21 a.m. near Ohio 49 and Pitsburgh-Laura Road.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.