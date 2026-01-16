Breaking: Turner work group recommendations call for homelessness census, Dayton RTA police

Miami Valley CTC student dies following morning crash

Grief counselors and other support are available to students and staff.
A Miami Valley Career Technology Center student died following a crash Friday morning.

The school confirmed the student was involved in a crash on Ohio 49.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends and loved ones,” read a statement from Miami Valley CTC. “Grief counselors and support services are available to students and staff who have been affected by this loss, and the district will continue to provide support as long as needed.”

The Darke County 911 Communications Center confirmed a crash was reported at 7:21 a.m. near Ohio 49 and Pitsburgh-Laura Road.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

