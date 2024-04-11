Miami Valley Fire District appoints new chief, shifts former chief to new role

Johnson served as Lebanon Fire Division chief from November 2016 through early 2023, when he left for MVFD.

Johnson started his service with the Lebanon Division of Fire in 2007, and was promoted from lieutenant to captain in 2013, city officials there previously said. He was a team leader on the Warren County Technical Rescue Team and a tactical medic on the Warren County Tactical Response Unit.

He also served for four years as a corpsman in the Marine Corps.

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ohio State University and multiple certifications in fire and emergency rescue.

He replaces Barnett, who was sworn in as chief in February 2022 after a 23-year career with the city of Trotwood.

MVFD said in a release that Barnett’s 2-year tenure as fire chief has been marked by “significant achievements and progressive growth.”

Miami Valley Fire District has 79 employees and provides service to Miamisburg and Miami Twp. from five fire stations. For 2023, it fielded 10,615 calls for service. Of those, 7,620 were EMS calls, while 2,995 were fire-related calls.