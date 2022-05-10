Miami Valley Hospital South to stop providing birth services

The last day of baby deliveries at the Miami Valley South campus will be on June 30, 2022, with the obstetrics unit ceasing operations entirely no later than July 8, according to a statement.

Premier Health said the change is due to “tremendous growth” in the need for other health services at the hospital, including orthopedic and spine care, oncology and cardiology services and emergency or trauma care.