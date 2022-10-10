Miami Valley Meals to provide thousands of free Thanksgiving dinners

The drive-thru distribution is Nov. 23, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday, from 9 a.m. to noon at Trotwood-Madison High School and the University of Dayton Arena on a first come, first served basis, according to a release from MVM.

The giveaway is presented by sponsor and partner, the Feast of Giving, which has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.