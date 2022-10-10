Miami Valley Meals to provide thousands of free Thanksgiving dinners

Miami Valley Meals will give out thousands of Thanksgiving dinners to families across the area during its third Turkey Takeaway.
The drive-thru distribution is Nov. 23, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday, from 9 a.m. to noon at Trotwood-Madison High School and the University of Dayton Arena on a first come, first served basis, according to a release from MVM.
The giveaway is presented by sponsor and partner, the Feast of Giving, which has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MVM also partnered with Dayton Young Black Professionals to add two smaller meal giveaways in West Dayton. The events will be from noon to 3 p.m. at locations to be announced later this month, the release stated.
Through a new partnership, the Fairborn Phoenix Foundation will run a distribution from noon to 3 p.m. at the Fairborn Phoenix Theater on Broad Street in Fairborn.
Since March 2020, Miami Valley Meals has prepared and distributed 400,000 meals, including 20,000 during last year’s turkey takeaway.
“MVM is able to amplify our service during the holiday with the support of the Feast of Giving and of numerous partner organizations who are making a difference every day,” MVM Executive Director, Amanda DeLotelle, said. ”Our community is made up of helpers, who are deeply invested in progress and its people, and we thank each and every person who puts their trust in us to provide warmth and nourishment through our meals to those who need it.”
