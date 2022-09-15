Miamisburg adds new security devices to middle, high schools with more coming

Combined Shape Caption This is one of the 45 HALO Smart Sensor devices installed in bathrooms and locker rooms this summer at Miamisburg High School and Miamisburg Middle School. The devices can detect if there was a gunshot or call for help, and also discern vapor, smoke, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, THC or tampering, and immediately alert police and school officials. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Combined Shape Caption This is one of the 45 HALO Smart Sensor devices installed in bathrooms and locker rooms this summer at Miamisburg High School and Miamisburg Middle School. The devices can detect if there was a gunshot or call for help, and also discern vapor, smoke, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, THC or tampering, and immediately alert police and school officials. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The HALO Smart Sensors are in their pilot year through a local vendor, Blessing said.

An additional tool coming to every classroom in all schools is Nightlock, which barricades the door while students and staffers shelter in place during emergency lockdown or active shooter events.

The district applied for a Ohio Facilities Construction Commission grant for those upgrades at all schools last December and received $56,000 in funding, which covered the cost for every building except the high school. The district plans to apply again for funds.

Also recently completed is a security upgrade that gives Miamisburg Police Department, Miami Twp. Police Department and Miami Valley Fire District immediate access to the district’s schools with key fobs and swipe cards, Blessing said.

Combined Shape Caption Miamisburg school district Superintendent Laura Blessing. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Combined Shape Caption Miamisburg school district Superintendent Laura Blessing. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Each HALO sensor costs about $1,800, a price paid by the district’s Permanent Improvement Fund and by Miamisburg’s Middle School PTA, which donated some money toward purchase of the devices, she said.

Additional grant money the district is seeking will be for upgrades to its key fob system and having some remote access keypads installed, replacing some radios, upgrading security cameras and any additional Nightlocks that may be needed following the initial installation, Blessing said.

In addition to devices, the district also takes other measures aimed at boosting school security, including having safety plans and drills, Blessing said. This summer, Miamisburg Police Department carried out active shooter training at the high school for its officers, she said.