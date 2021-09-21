Miamisburg announces death of longtime teacher, coach

The district notified Miamisburg families on Tuesday of Kurtz’s death, as well as students at the middle and high schools.

“Mr. Steve Kurtz has touched the lives of many staff members, families and students in the classroom and on the field. He embodied the traits of a true Viking. His kindness and compassion will be a legacy that lives on forever,” the message sent to district families stated. “Our thoughts are with the Kurtz family.”