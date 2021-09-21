dayton-daily-news logo
Miamisburg announces death of longtime teacher, coach

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
9 minutes ago

Miamisburg Schools announced the death of longtime middle school teacher and varsity basketball coach Steve Kurtz.

The district notified Miamisburg families on Tuesday of Kurtz’s death, as well as students at the middle and high schools.

“Mr. Steve Kurtz has touched the lives of many staff members, families and students in the classroom and on the field. He embodied the traits of a true Viking. His kindness and compassion will be a legacy that lives on forever,” the message sent to district families stated. “Our thoughts are with the Kurtz family.”

Grief counselors, teachers and other support staff will continue to be available to students, staff and parents.

The district did not share details on what led to Kurtz’s death, but said it would share information on funeral arrangements once it becomes available.

